scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Mukesh Khanna reviews Adipurush teaser: ‘This film will not work, people will get angry with this film’

Actor Mukesh Khanna reacted to the teaser of Adipurush and said the film "will not work" as it goes against the faith of the audience.

adipurush teaserMukesh Khanna pulls up the makers of Adipurush for changing the looks of Lord Ram. (Photo: Mukesh Khanna, Om Raut/Instagram)

Filmmaker Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush has been in the news ever since the makers launched its first teaser at a grand event in Ayodhya. The teaser has met with negative reactions with many criticising its VFX and world-building. Recently, actor Mukesh Khanna reacted to the teaser and said the film “will not work” as it goes against the faith of the audience.

In a new video, Khanna said, “Neither does Ram look like Ram, nor does Hanuman look like Hanuman.” The actor further shared that as per him, Hindi gods were not “handsome”, they were “beautiful”. He added, “Hindi gods are not like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Look at Ram or Krishna, they are not bodybuilders. Their faces are soft and docile. They have a feminine touch to their features. They do not have moustache and beard.”

Also read |Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia doesn’t approve of Adipurush teaser: ‘I don’t associate Ramayana with VFX’

Mukesh Khanna said he is fine if the film is called Adipurush and shows the story of a stone age man. But, if you are using Ramayan to promote the movie, and are changing the look of its characters, then you are playing with the faith of the audience. He said in strong words, “This film will not work.”

The Shaktimaan actor didn’t stop here. He continued, “Only VFX or investing Rs 100-1000 crore in a film cannot make Ramayan. It will be based on the values, and performances. You cannot use looks from Avatar and say we are making Ramayan. If you make fun of the characters, people may not just laugh at you but will be furious with you. You may say we are making a fictitious story about an ancient man, but do not call it Ramayan. I warn rich people, ‘Do not use your money to change our rituals, religion or epics. If you wish to, try it with other religions.’”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...
Also read |Adipurush teaser trolled for copying Hollywood films, outraged viewers share comparisons. See here

Adipurush is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghav, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The film is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and will be released in January across 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 02:04:38 pm
Next Story

An ad hoc arrangement: DU teachers fear losing jobs after failing to secure permanent positions

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement