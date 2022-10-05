Mukesh Khanna reviews Adipurush teaser: ‘This film will not work, people will get angry with this film’

Filmmaker Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush has been in the news ever since the makers launched its first teaser at a grand event in Ayodhya. The teaser has met with negative reactions with many criticising its VFX and world-building. Recently, actor Mukesh Khanna reacted to the teaser and said the film “will not work” as it goes against the faith of the audience.

In a new video, Khanna said, “Neither does Ram look like Ram, nor does Hanuman look like Hanuman.” The actor further shared that as per him, Hindi gods were not “handsome”, they were “beautiful”. He added, “Hindi gods are not like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Look at Ram or Krishna, they are not bodybuilders. Their faces are soft and docile. They have a feminine touch to their features. They do not have moustache and beard.”

Mukesh Khanna said he is fine if the film is called Adipurush and shows the story of a stone age man. But, if you are using Ramayan to promote the movie, and are changing the look of its characters, then you are playing with the faith of the audience. He said in strong words, “This film will not work.”

The Shaktimaan actor didn’t stop here. He continued, “Only VFX or investing Rs 100-1000 crore in a film cannot make Ramayan. It will be based on the values, and performances. You cannot use looks from Avatar and say we are making Ramayan. If you make fun of the characters, people may not just laugh at you but will be furious with you. You may say we are making a fictitious story about an ancient man, but do not call it Ramayan. I warn rich people, ‘Do not use your money to change our rituals, religion or epics. If you wish to, try it with other religions.’”

Adipurush is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghav, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The film is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and will be released in January across 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.