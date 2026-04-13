Mukesh Khanna reacts to Samay Raina announcing India’s Got Latent Season 2: ‘The whole country will stand up against him’

Comedian Samay Raina recently stirred controversy after addressing the India’s Got Latent row during his stand-up special, Still Alive. While the set featured a few emotional moments, Raina also hit back at Mukesh Khanna for his earlier criticism. He concluded by announcing a new season of India’s Got Latent.

Soon after the video of the stand-up special went viral, the Shaktimaan actor slammed Raina’s remarks and also criticised his decision to announce a new season of India’s Got Latent.

Revisiting the controversy, Samay Raina had said, “Everyone was ready to devour us, politicians, celebrities, Sunil Pal…” He added how Mukesh Khanna and B Praak also tried to get limelight from the controversy.

Also Read: ‘He should be paraded on a donkey’: Mukesh Khanna hits back at Samay Raina over Shaktimaan joke, shares offensive AI post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

He even hinted at a new season of India’s Got Latent. In the video, Samay said, “I don’t think my show could have ended on a higher note than this. Let me rephrase that, I don’t think my show’s season one could have ended on a better note than this. I will bring the show back, because it was fun making the show. Till the time I am alive, I want to have fun. I want to do a wild show; we will put out a very mild version of it on social media. I am going to take away all your phones, and the first question I would ask the contestants is, “Would you rather…”

Mukesh Khanna on India’s Got Latent Season 2

While Mukesh Khanna slammed Samay Raina for his comments, he also opposed the show getting a new season. The Shaktimaan actor told Hindustan Times, “Nahi aane dena chahiye. Mujhe hairani hai ki yeh banda chhati thok ke kyun keh raha hai ki mera season 2 aa raha hai? Galti inki nahi hai, galti inko program dene waalo ki hai. Main YouTube ko bhi kahunga ki aap kaise aise ashleel program ko allow kar dete ho. How do you allow people who crack below-the-belt jokes? Khule aam gaaliyan de rahe hain. Aisa platform kisi ne toh diya hoga. Toh main isko kuchh nahi bol raha, isko mila hai toh use karega, par diya kisne hai yeh platform? Mujhe unse shikayat hai. I have a complaint against the listeners who laugh at their words. Do these people not have their own conscience or values, that they are entertaining such language? How can you think of it as a medium of entertainment? This is not a joke. Even a joke has a limit. No one must be hurt.”

He further added, “Only time will tell if the show will return or not. Poora desh khada ho gaya tha iske program aur Allahbadia (Ranveer Allahbadia) ke khilaaf. A year later, he says he’s coming back with season 2. I am shocked. Let’s see, let it come. Then the whole country will stand up against him. Yeh aadmi apne aap ko itna bada samajhta hai ki Shaktimaan tak ko criticise kar raha hai. Toh usko Mukesh Khanna ek actor kya samjhaayega? Jisko Shaktimaan ka vajood nahi pata, importance nahi pata, uss aadmi ko main baithke kya samjhaaunga? Ek bigda hua jo youth hota hai, usko jab khud realise hota hai, toh hi sudharta hai. Naa woh maa ki sunta hai, naa woh baap ki sunta hai. Aaj kal sab log Google ki sunte hain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

Mukesh Raina hit back at Samay Raina

After Samay Raina’s comments against on Still Alive, Mukesh Khanna strongly condemned the comedian. He said, “Samay Raina is no normal creature. He’s been roasted in filth. The whole country insulted him, but he’s struck back, inviting himself to get bashed up all over again. The only way now is to blacken his face, make him sit on a donkey, and parade him across cities, where kids would throw tomatoes and eggs at him because he’s insulted their superhero Shaktimaan.”

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are based on public remarks and social media interactions and are intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. This content has not been independently verified and should be viewed as a report on a public disagreement between individuals.