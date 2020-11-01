scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Mukesh Khanna on his MeToo comment: It was blown out of proportion

Mukesh Khanna's comment evoked a lot of reactions, following which, the actor, in a series of tweets, mentioned that his statement has been blown out of proportion.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | November 1, 2020 12:14:25 am
Mukesh Khanna on MeTooMukesh Khanna received backlash for his comment on women and the MeToo movement. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Mukesh Khanna is being criticised for his comment on the MeToo movement. In a viral clip, the Shaktiman actor is heard saying, “Women and men are made differently. Women’s responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started when women started to work. Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women’s liberation but let me tell you that this is where problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him. He watches Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu with the caretaker. It all began when women aspired to be equal to men, but a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

Mukesh’s comment evoked a lot of reactions, following which, the actor, in a series of tweets, mentioned that his comment has been blown out of proportion.

“I am surprised that a statement made by me has been blown out of proportion. I don’t think anyone else respects women as much as I do. That is why I went against the title of Laxxmi Bomb. I am worried about women and their security. A clip of my interview has gone viral. I have never said that women should not work. I was just stating the reason why MeToo began. Women in our country have excelled in various fields be it Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister or space. So, how can I go against them? I was not saying that MeToo happens because women go outside. I was only talking about the responsibilities of women and men. My career is an example of the fact that I have always respected women. I apologise if I have hurt any women’s sentiments, and for not being able to put up my views the right way,” the actor said in a series of tweets.

