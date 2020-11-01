Mukesh Khanna on his MeToo comment: It was blown out of proportion

Mukesh Khanna received backlash for his comment on women and the MeToo movement. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Mukesh Khanna is being criticised for his comment on the MeToo movement. In a viral clip, the Shaktiman actor is heard saying, “Women and men are made differently. Women’s responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started when women started to work. Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women’s liberation but let me tell you that this is where problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him. He watches Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu with the caretaker. It all began when women aspired to be equal to men, but a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

#MukeshKhanna Those who are criticizing him, Please watch full video @ 1.10 time watch he is saying women should work but should also give attention to kids and give them good values. pic.twitter.com/8kMoAbuval — KARTIK REHPADE (@KartikRehpade) October 31, 2020

Mukesh’s comment evoked a lot of reactions, following which, the actor, in a series of tweets, mentioned that his comment has been blown out of proportion.

मुझे सचमुच हैरानी हो रही है कि मेरे एक स्टेट्मेंट को बहुत ही ग़लत तरीक़े से लिया जा रहा है। मुझे औरतों के ख़िलाफ़ बताया जा रहा है। जितनी इज़्ज़त मैं नारियों की करता हूँ शायद ही कोई करता होगा। इसीलिए मैंने LAXMI BOMB नाम का विरोध किया। मैं नारियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित हूँ। pic.twitter.com/LCuECiy0Sq — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 31, 2020

हर रेप कांड के ख़िलाफ़ मैं बोला हूँ।मेरे एक इंटर्व्यू की क्लिपिंग को लेकर लोगों ने मेरे ख़िलाफ़ शोर मचाया है। मैंने कभी नहीं कहा कि औरतों को काम नहीं करना चाहिए। मैं सिर्फ़ ये बताने जा रहा था कि Me Too की शुरुआत कैसे होती है। हमारे देश में औरतों ने हर फ़ील्ड में अपनी जगह बनाई है। — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 31, 2020

चाहे वो डिफ़ेन्स मिनिस्टर हो, फ़ाइनैन्स मिनिस्टर हो , विदेश मंत्री हो या स्पेस हो हर जगह नारी ने अपना परचम लहराया है। तो मैं नारी के काम करने के ख़िलाफ़ कैसे हो सकता हूँ। उस इंटर्व्यू में मैं सिर्फ़ नारी के बाहर जाकर काम करने से क्या दिक़्क़तें आ सकती हैं उस पर रोशनी डाल रहा था। — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 31, 2020

जैसे घर के बच्चे अकेले पड़ जातें हैं। मैं पुरुष और नारी धर्म की बात कर रहा था जो हज़ारों सालों से चला आ रहा है। मैंने ये नहीं कहा कि नारी बाहर जाती है तो Me Too होता है। मैंने एक साल पहले इसी टॉपिक पर एक विडीओ बनाई थी जो मैं आप लोगों को दिखाना चाहता हूँ https://t.co/LenMCkwUjy — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 31, 2020

उस विडीओ में तब भी मैंने यही कहा था की नारियों को अपने काम करने की जगह पर अपनी सुरक्षा कैसे करनी चाहिये। मैंने तब भी नहीं कहा कि औरतें काम पर ना जाएँ। तो आज कैसे कह सकता हूँ। मैं अपने सभी दोस्तों को यही कहना चाहता हूँ की मेरे स्टेट्मेंट को ग़लत तरीक़े से मत पेश करें। — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 31, 2020

मेरा फ़िल्मी सफ़र इस बात की पुष्टि करता है मैंने हमेशा नारियों की इज़्ज़त की है।इस बात को हर कलाकार या हर फ़िल्म यूनिट का मेम्बर जानता है कि मैंने हमेशा सबकी इज़्ज़त की है।अगर कोई भी नारी मेरे इस स्टेट्मेंट से आहत हुई हो तो मुझे अफ़सोस है कि मैं अपनी बात सही ढंग से नहीं रख पाया। — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) October 31, 2020

“I am surprised that a statement made by me has been blown out of proportion. I don’t think anyone else respects women as much as I do. That is why I went against the title of Laxxmi Bomb. I am worried about women and their security. A clip of my interview has gone viral. I have never said that women should not work. I was just stating the reason why MeToo began. Women in our country have excelled in various fields be it Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister or space. So, how can I go against them? I was not saying that MeToo happens because women go outside. I was only talking about the responsibilities of women and men. My career is an example of the fact that I have always respected women. I apologise if I have hurt any women’s sentiments, and for not being able to put up my views the right way,” the actor said in a series of tweets.

