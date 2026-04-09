‘He should be paraded on a donkey’: Mukesh Khanna hits back at Samay Raina over Shaktimaan joke, shares offensive AI post

Mukesh Khanna has hit back at Samay Raina a day after the standup comedian blamed him for the deaths of countless kids in his impressionable Shaktimaan era during his new standup special, Still Alive. Khanna, who had called out Raina for the inappropriate remarks made on the latter’s popular YouTube show India’s Got Latent last year, doubled down on his offensive.

On Wednesday, Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share an Artificial Intelligence-generated image in which he, in his Shaktimaan avatar, is seen firing laser rays from his eyes at a crying Samay Raina, whose face has been blackened and who’s been made to sit on a donkey. In the caption, Khanna referred to Raina as “kutte ki dum” (a dog’s tail), which remains bent despite best efforts to straighten it.

“Samay Raina is no normal creature. He’s been roasted in filth,” Khanna further wrote in Hindi. “The whole country insulted him, but he’s struck back, inviting to get bashed up all over again. The only way now is to blacken his face, made him sit on a donkey, and parade him across cities, where kids would throw tomatoes and eggs at him because he’s insulted their superhero Shaktimaan,” added Khanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

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What Samay Raina said about Mukesh Khanna

In his new YouTube standup special Still Alive, Raina called out Shaktimaan for heavily criticising him when he was already down post the India’s Got Latent controversy last year. He also pushed back against Khanna’s claim that the content on India’s Got Latent would mislead children, saying he remembers several kids in the ’90s and early 2000s trying to imitate Shaktimaan and falling from buildings while the show aired on Doordarshan.

Samay Raina opens up about Latent controversy

Raina further put his side of the story out, defending his role in the India’s Got Latent controversy, when his guest and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a grossly inappropriate joke on the show, leading to them getting flak from across the country, three FIRs, and all episodes being taken down from YouTube. However, at the end of the standup special, Raina announced he’d soon be back with season 2 of India’s Got Latent.

Raina also calls out Sunil Pal and singer B Praak

Raina also didn’t spare standup comedian Sunil Pal and singer B Praak for their remarks on the controversy. He claimed that has-been celebrities like them and Khanna jumped at the opportunity to regain relevance at the expense of Raina, Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid who were all a part of that episode of India’s Got Latent.

Also Read — ‘I was in a state of psychosis’: Samay Raina reveals he almost lost Rs 8 cr, suffered anxiety attack after India’s Got Latent controversy

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But the most acerbic roast was reserved for Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps for kickstarting that controversy after maintaining a spotlessly clean image for over 10 years. Raina even claimed that Allahbadia single-handedly jeopardised the future of stand-up comedy in India, referring to him as “the monk who sold my Ferrari”.

This article reports on statements, opinions, and social media posts made by public figures, including Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina. The claims and allegations mentioned are part of an ongoing public exchange. Reader discretion is advised.