Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mukesh Khanna claims CJP’s agenda ‘to topple the government’, warns youth of consequences
Mukesh Khanna has once again targeted student protesters as he alleged that students were being used to destabilise the government.
After raising concerns over the language used by some people against the Prime Minister, Mukesh Khanna has shared another video claiming that the country would be in a “terrible shape” if Gen Z were to carry the nation on its shoulders. In a video shared on Instagram, Khanna took a dig at CJP and urged people to “throw them out.” He also alleged that the protest had little to do with students and claimed that they were being used by “cockroaches” to destabilise the government.
In the video, Khanna said in Hindi, “I am away from India, but through Instagram Reels and YouTube, I keep an eye on the country. Just two days ago, I had expressed my concerns about Gen Z through a video. If these are the shoulders on which our country is going to rely 25 years from now, one can imagine the state of the country.”
“However, after going through several things, I have come to the conclusion that many people agree with me when I say that these are not the people who came forward with the genuine issue of the NEET paper leak. They were called out. The people who brought them onto the streets are to be blamed. They made them fire guns and abuse people in public. They have an agenda to topple the government, while the same people go out partying all night.” There have no been reports of student protestors firing guns.
View this post on Instagram
He added, “I strongly believe that these people are truly cockroaches. Generally, we throw cockroaches out of our homes, and these cockroaches, too, should be thrown out after the kind of language they have used. This protest was never about the students affected by the NEET paper leak. It was a sponsored protest driven by an agenda.”
ALSO READ | Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Update: Tom Holland-starrer crosses Rs 130 cr mark in India
“People who use such abusive language cannot genuinely represent those affected by the NEET paper leak. They are all sold-out people contributing to the destabilisation of the government. I also want to warn students that whatever they have done and said will not leave them. They are using you. If you continue on this path, you will not receive help from the police or the government. You could face difficulties in finding jobs and obtaining visas. So, get out of this before it ruins your career.”
Khanna captioned the video, “Throw away these cockroaches before it is too late.”
Previously, Khanna had shared another video criticising the youth while posting several clips of people allegedly using obscene language against the Prime Minister.
The controversy surrounding the language used by some protesters stemmed from a viral student-led protest, during which participants used some vulgar slogans targeting political figures and security personnel. The incident has since sparked a national debate. An FIR was also reportedly registered against a woman named Ruchika after it was alleged that she made objectionable remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05