Mukesh Khanna claims CJP’s agenda ‘to topple the government’, warns youth of consequences

After raising concerns over the language used by some people against the Prime Minister, Mukesh Khanna has shared another video claiming that the country would be in a “terrible shape” if Gen Z were to carry the nation on its shoulders. In a video shared on Instagram, Khanna took a dig at CJP and urged people to “throw them out.” He also alleged that the protest had little to do with students and claimed that they were being used by “cockroaches” to destabilise the government.

In the video, Khanna said in Hindi, “I am away from India, but through Instagram Reels and YouTube, I keep an eye on the country. Just two days ago, I had expressed my concerns about Gen Z through a video. If these are the shoulders on which our country is going to rely 25 years from now, one can imagine the state of the country.”