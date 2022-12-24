scorecardresearch
Mukesh Chhabra recalls Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Dil Bechara, says ‘after that, I have never seen the film’

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput's last release Dil Bechara, spoke about how the actor was always his first choice for the part.

Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who made his filmmaking debut with the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara, recently opened up about his debut film on Chetan Bhagat’s podcast. Mukesh said that he had decided that Sushant would be his first choice for the role.

Dil Bechara was based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars and released shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. Mukesh confessed that even though he had the best team working on the film, he has never seen Dil Bechara again. “After that, I have never seen Dil Bechara, I never even listen to Dil Bechara songs,” he said.

He shared, “As a first-time filmmaker, you got the best DOP who shot Dangal, you got the best actor Sushant Singh Rajput, you got the best music director AR Rahman, you got the best production designer, you got the best editor, you got Farah Khan to do your song. As first time filmmaker, what else do you want?”

Talking about the casting the film, Mukesh said that he always knew that he would make his first film with Sushnat. “Mere hamesha dimag mein tha ki pehli picture Sushant ke sath hi banaunga (I knew I wanted to make my first film with Sushant).” When Chetan asked why, he said, “Connection tha, bond tha. Hamesha se clear tha ki ya toh Sushant ya Rajkummar Rao hoga (There was a connection, a bond. I knew that either it would be Sushant or Rajkummar Rao).” After hearing the film, Mukesh said he was certain that the part would be ideal for Sushant.

“I called Sushant and said this is my first film, he said ‘bhai, kar raha hun’,” he shared. It seemed like Mukesh was still trying to process his emotions about the film as he concluded the discussion with, “I don’t know what to talk about Dil bechara honestly.”

Mukesh Chhabra has not directed another film since Dil Bechara. This was Sushant’s last release. The actor died by suicide in 2020.

