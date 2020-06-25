Never imagined I would be releasing Dil Bechara without Sushant Singh Rajput: Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra penned a heartfelt note as he announced the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. Mukesh Chhabra penned a heartfelt note as he announced the release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday got emotional as the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last Bollywood film announced its digital release. The filmmaker, who shared a close bond with Sushant, said he, along with the film’s team, will celebrate the late actor through the release of Dil Bechara.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput had promised casting director Chhabra that he will be a part of his directorial debut, and showered him with love during the making of Dil Bechara. Now, as the film’s digital release has been announced, Chhabra is overwhelmed by the thought of releasing the movie without Sushant.

Sharing a poster of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra wrote on social media, “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him.”

He added, “There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I’m glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you”

Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s 2013 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, will release on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar. It also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music, and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

A still from Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram) A still from Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. (Photo: Sanjana Sanghi/ Instagram)

In Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput plays Immanuel Rajkumar Junior aka Manny who embarks on a sweet profound journey of life with Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi). Together, they explore the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd