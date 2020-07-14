Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput: Will never get a call from you now

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. (Photo: Mukesh Chhabra/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. (Photo: Mukesh Chhabra/Instagram)

It’s been a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and his close friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra is yet to come to terms with the loss.

Chhabra, who has been sharing moving posts remembering Sushant, posted a series of photos on Tuesday. Along with the photos, he wrote, “एक महीना हो गया है आज ‘अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा’ (It has been a month today. Now, will never get a call from you ever)”

Earlier, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Mukesh Chhabra had shared how the actor was like a brother to him. For Chhabra, Sushant was “really intelligent and talented beyond words.”

On Monday, the director shared some photos from the sets of Dil Bechara, and wrote, “#dilbechara I know you are watching me ️”

Also read | Keep dancing with the stars: Swastika Mukherjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh’s Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s bestseller Fault In Our Stars, is scheduled to release on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd