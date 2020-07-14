scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
COVID19

Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput: Will never get a call from you now

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. His close friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra is yet to come to terms with the loss.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: July 14, 2020 9:34:44 am
sushant singh rajput death, mukesh chhabra Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. (Photo: Mukesh Chhabra/Instagram)

It’s been a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and his close friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra is yet to come to terms with the loss.

Chhabra, who has been sharing moving posts remembering Sushant, posted a series of photos on Tuesday. Along with the photos, he wrote, “एक महीना हो गया है आज ‘अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा’ (It has been a month today. Now, will never get a call from you ever)”

Earlier, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Mukesh Chhabra had shared how the actor was like a brother to him. For Chhabra, Sushant was “really intelligent and talented beyond words.”

View this post on Instagram

#dilbechara I know you are Watching me ❤️

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on

On Monday, the director shared some photos from the sets of Dil Bechara, and wrote, “#dilbechara I know you are watching me ️”

Also read | Keep dancing with the stars: Swastika Mukherjee remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh’s Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s bestseller Fault In Our Stars, is scheduled to release on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

asim riaz, shehnaaz gill, hina khan photos
Celebrity social media photos: Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Asim Riaz and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement