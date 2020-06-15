Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput: Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end

After attending Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral on Monday, friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a touching note on social media.
Sharing happy photos of himself and Sushant, Mukesh wrote, “Sushant was like a brother to me. It is so unfortunate and heartbreaking, and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert, but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem.”
He continued, “Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place, my brother. Will always miss you and love you.”
Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was held at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. It was attended by family members, close friends and celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao among others.
Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, the Mumbai Police confirmed. He was 34.
