Mukesh Chhabra’s company’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘An actor who touched millions of lives’

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu) Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s company has shared a tribute to the recently deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput by way of a montage of the actor’s brief but impactful journey in the film industry.

The tribute begins with Rajput’s debut movie Kai Po Che and proceeds to a few shots featuring him behind the scenes. There is even a glimpse of his audition for the movie PK. There are several shots of him smiling towards the camera that will tug at your heartstrings.

The caption to the video read, “Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts… Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated. Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor, known for his work in films like Chhichhore, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, was only 34. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd