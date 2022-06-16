Mukesh Bhatt on Bollywood’s dry run at the box office: ‘Nobody is making a film anymore, they’re all trading’

Bollywood has been having an unlucky streak at the box office of late. While Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have minted moolah, other films like Dhaakad, Bachchan Paandey, Heropanti 2, Jersey and Jayeshbhai Jordaar crashed and burned at the box office. Some of the films did not even get a decent opening.

Talking about the poor performance of films at the box office, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt told Bollywood Hungama, “Nobody is making a movie anymore. They are all trading. Itne mein bana lo, itne mein becho aur itna paisa andar karo. It’s a con game happening. We used to never do that. We’ll be like ‘Kahani excite karti hai. Toh chalo banate hai’! That imaandari is gone. (They’re just discussing budgets and how to sell a film).

Mukesh also mentioned that the narrative needs to change, and that filmmakers can’t serve pre-pandemic content to the audience. “The generation is changing and if you don’t change, you’ll be left behind. What’s happening in Bollywood right now is that people are making setups, not films. Setups don’t work, films work,” he said.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, emerged as a sleeper hit and earned over Rs 250 crore at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, has crossed the Rs 175 crore mark. However, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Samrat Prithviraj, which was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, has managed to garner only Rs 62 crore. Trade pundits, meanwhile, have declared Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad one of the biggest flops of all time. On the other hand, south Indian films like KGF 2 and RRR have raced ahead, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.