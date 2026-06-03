Mukesh Ambani praises Ranveer Singh’s Rs 3,000 cr Dhurandhar: ‘40% of India’s box office’

Dhurandhar has remained in the spotlight ever since the first installment hit theatres on December 5, earning widespread acclaim and emerging as a global box office phenomenon. Now, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is celebrating the franchise’s success at a time when its lead star, Ranveer Singh, finds himself at the centre of an industry controversy over his exit from Don 3. In a letter addressed to shareholders, Ambani highlighted Jio Studios’ recent achievements and credited the Dhurandhar franchise for setting new industry benchmarks.

“Jio Studios has achieved the unique distinction of having the highest-grossing film three years in a row with Stree 2 in 2024, Dhurandhar in 2025, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in 2026, demonstrating consistency and undisputed leadership. FY 2025-26 saw Jio Studios release the record-smashing spy action thrillers Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (together the Dhurandhar franchise), creating new benchmarks in box office performance, release strategy, monetisation models and customer engagement globally,” he stated.

The business tycoon also took pride in the franchise’s unconventional production and release model. “Never before in the world, let alone India, had a film franchise been conceived, financed and shot as two parts and released so close to each other,” Ambani claimed.

However, cinephiles were quick to point out that films such as Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2 were also shot together and released just a few months apart.

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Ambani went on to describe the scale of Dhurandhar’s box-office run, claiming that the first installment became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time before paving the way for an even bigger sequel. “The first part on its own created a record to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film enjoyed an unprecedented run of 15 straight weeks until the second part arrived in cinemas amid massive anticipation and went on to shatter records set by the first film,” he wrote.

Ranveer Singh under scrutiny for Don 3

Ambani’s praise for the franchise comes at a particularly interesting moment for Ranveer Singh, who has recently faced scrutiny from sections of the film industry over his decision to walk away from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following his exit from the project. However, the body has now withdrawn the directive after discussions with other industry organisations.

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Addressing the media during a press conference, FWICE president Ashok Pandit explained the decision. “After our last press conference, we reached out to other film bodies seeking their support. We received responses from IMPAA and the Producers Guild of India. Considering their appeal and the larger interests of the film industry, we are immediately revoking the directive against Ranveer Singh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar remains unsolved.

Dhurandhar franchise box office

The Dhurandhar franchise, reportedly mounted on a combined budget of Rs 350 crore, emerged as one of the biggest box-office success stories in Indian cinema. While the first installment grossed an impressive Rs 1,307 crore worldwide, the sequel went even further, crossing the Rs 1,800 crore mark globally and cementing the franchise’s blockbuster status with over Rs 3,100 crore gross.