Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Director Mudassar Aziz: There is a dearth of comedy films in Bollywood

Director Mudassar Aziz is back with the sequel of his 2016 comedy film Happy Bhag Jayegi. This time, the film is bigger and as per the director, even better. Titled Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role while Diana Penty has taken a back seat as a supporting actor. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Mudassar talks about the film and the dearth of family-friendly comedy films.

What’s Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi all about?

It is about mistaken identity and the confusion created by it. The first part was only about Diana’s Happy fighting for love and landing up in Pakistan but in this one, Sonakshi is mistaken to be Happy (Diana) in China. The confusion creates humour. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting the film. I hope audience enjoys watching it too.

Q. We’ve heard writing comic dialogues are hard. But you seem to have a knack for it. The dialogues are funny and there’s punch. What was the writing process?

There’s a very famous quote that comedy is a serious business. See, I’ve been a writer before becoming a director and Salim Sahab had once said a great thing that to write is an art but to translate the writing into a cinematic experience is a different ball game altogether. Some people have a knack to do both the things with perfection. For me, if we are able to make you laugh through the writing then we are done.

Q. Was it difficult to translate the script to screen?

I have worked with many directors as a scriptwriter that helped me to understand where the writing ends and where the direction starts. Now, I feel, translation of script to screen has become an extension of filmmaking.

Q. There has not been a memorable comedy film for a while now. Where do you think the industry is lacking?

I’m glad you raised this question. I wouldn’t be able to say where the industry is lacking. But I certainly think there’s dearth of comedy films in Bollywood. I am doing what I can. I believe comedy is infectious. If one person is laughing from one corner of the theatre, it reaches to the other end of the same theatre. So when comedies are watched with a group, the fun of it doubles up. To have or give that sort of experience at the theatre, makers have to put in a lot of effort to find one such subject. If you are shy to watch a comedy with elders and do not want the next generation to watch the film then it solves no purpose. I am doing my bit in my scripts.

My films have been a family entertainer and I wish to keep them in the same category. I think Happy Bhag Jayegi and the trailer of its sequel, people have come to an understanding that it’s a film wherein you are promised a lot of laughter and wouldn’t have to be embarrassed at all. I think more filmmakers should aim at that.

Q. Is there any other genre you want to try?

For now, no. I don’t want to spoil the fun by experimenting under the pressure of showing off versatility. I discovered myself as a director through comedy genre. I think will continue in this space for a while.

Q. Accroding to you, which actor has a knack for comedy?

Varun Dhawan! He is absolutely smooth with it and great at it. But of course, the talent comes from the surname too.

