MS Dhoni’s candid reaction to Anant Ambani’s Jamnagar carnival ride goes viral, watch

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The ongoing Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar, hosted by the Ambani family, have brought together several prominent personalities. Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently joined Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant at the celebrations. Videos of the guests have since gone viral on social media.
In a viral clip, Anant is seen enjoying a ride before trying a rotating cabin ride. He appears to invite Dhoni to join him, but the former India captain responds with a gesture suggesting that the ride might make him feel sick. Dhoni’s candid reaction has amused social media users.
Watch MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani’s videos here:
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Earlier, MS Dhoni was spotted arriving in Jamnagar with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations. The former cricketer shares a friendly bond with Anant and has attended several high-profile Ambani family events over the years.
Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar
The ongoing Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar have brought together several Bollywood celebrities for a series of performances.
Actor Disha Patani was seen performing at the Reliance Greens Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar on Day 8.
Actor Tiger Shroff too performed live at Reliance Greens Township in Jamnagar on October 14, 2026.
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Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon also took to the stage to perform to their popular songs. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan joined the celebrations.