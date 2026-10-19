MS Dhoni’s candid reaction to Anant Ambani’s Jamnagar carnival ride goes viral, watch

The ongoing Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar, hosted by the Ambani family, have brought together several prominent personalities. Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently joined Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant at the celebrations. Videos of the guests have since gone viral on social media.

In a viral clip, Anant is seen enjoying a ride before trying a rotating cabin ride. He appears to invite Dhoni to join him, but the former India captain responds with a gesture suggesting that the ride might make him feel sick. Dhoni’s candid reaction has amused social media users.