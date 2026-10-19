MS Dhoni’s candid reaction to Anant Ambani’s Jamnagar carnival ride goes viral, watch

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In a clip, Anant Ambani is seen enjoying carnival rides and inviting MS Dhoni to join him. However, Dhoni's playful refusal has left social media users amused.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 02:07 PM IST
dhoni ambaniMS Dhoni's amusing reaction to Anant Ambani's carnival ride invitation goes viral.
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The ongoing Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar, hosted by the Ambani family, have brought together several prominent personalities. Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently joined Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant at the celebrations. Videos of the guests have since gone viral on social media.

In a viral clip, Anant is seen enjoying a ride before trying a rotating cabin ride. He appears to invite Dhoni to join him, but the former India captain responds with a gesture suggesting that the ride might make him feel sick. Dhoni’s candid reaction has amused social media users.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal adds garba twist to ‘Tauba Tauba’ at Jamnagar Navratri celebration, watch

Watch MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani’s videos here:

 

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Earlier, MS Dhoni was spotted arriving in Jamnagar with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations. The former cricketer shares a friendly bond with Anant and has attended several high-profile Ambani family events over the years.

Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar

The ongoing Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar have brought together several Bollywood celebrities for a series of performances.

Actor Disha Patani was seen performing at the Reliance Greens Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar on Day 8.

Actor Tiger Shroff too performed live at Reliance Greens Township in Jamnagar on October 14, 2026.

 

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Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon also took to the stage to perform to their popular songs. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan joined the celebrations.

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