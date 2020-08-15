MS Dhoni retires from international cricket: No retirement from our hearts, says Riteish

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, lovingly called Mahi by fans, on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”
MS Dhoni, 39, is one of India’s most loved sportspersons. On the field, he was known for his calm demeanour and cool disposition even when things were not going his way.
Dhoni-led Indian cricket team won the first-ever Twenty20 World Cup held in 2007. In 2011, the Indian team won its second Cricket World Cup under his captaincy.
Apart from his captaincy, MS Dhoni was also known as one of the best wicket-keepers and a destructive finisher batsman in limited-overs cricket and led the team to several unlikely wins through his batting.
He also found success in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings to victory thrice.
Following the retirement announcement, celebrities expressed gratitude to Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.
Nivin Pauly took to Twitter and wrote, "Legends don’t retire! Thank you for the beautiful memories! You will be forever my captain! #ThankYouDhoni"
Priyadarshan shared on Twitter, "As long as cricket and Dhoni is there he will never b able to retire from the mind of millions of people like me who admire his contributions to the world of cricket #DhoniRetires #Dhoni #msdhoni"
"Nooooo!!! You’ve always known the best ..Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽 #Dhoni #MSDhoni," Randeep Hooda said via Twitter.
Divya Dutta tweeted, "#Dhoni retires!! Thankyou captain for making us proud always!! Ever dependable!! Amazing memories !! You be done India proud!! Keep inspiring us!!"
MS Dhoni's retirement took the cricket world by surprise on Saturday evening when he made the announcement on his official Instagram account.
Armaan Malik shared on Twitter, "Indian cricket will never be the same without you @MSDhoni sir. You inspired a generation of youngsters to follow their dreams and never give up. Thank you for all the precious memories. May your 2nd innings be as amazing as your first. Love and respect 🙏🏻"
Mohit Raina posted on Instagram, "No7 for life ❤️Maahi Maaaaaaarrrrrrrrr Raha hai."
Pranitha Subhash mentioned, "MS Dhoni retires from international cricket! Thank you for being the source of happiness and pride for the last 16 years for every Indian! This is going to be hard. #MSDhoni #Mahi"
Aamir Ali took to Twitter and wrote, "Will miss u in blue #Dhoni ..one of de beat captain of all time and certainly the best best finisher #legend #Cricket #MSDhoni #mahendrasinghdhoni"
"Possibly the best captain India ever had 🔥😍💪 Thank you @msdhoni for being the legend that you are! 🙏," Milap Zaveri said via Twitter.
Srinivas tweeted, "Thala MSD retires from international cricket .. That’s the way he has always been . He knows when to go.. All good things have to come to an end one day but will remember the fireworks and the energy that he gave us .. Of course he will continue to blast at the IPL i hope"
Maanvi Gagroo shared on Twitter, "Thank you @msdhoni for the helicopter shots, the mindblowing wicket keeping, the fantastic captaincy, the heartwarming sportsmanship & for arousing my interest in the game. #dhoniretires #JerseyNo7 💕"
Aju Varghese posted on Twitter, "Legend retires!!! The man who made history!! One of the best captain in world cricket! The best keeper in world!!! What an epic career and class records!!! Bow! 15.08.2020 #MSDhoni"