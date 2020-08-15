MS Dhoni retires from international cricket: No retirement from our hearts, says Riteish

MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket. (Photo: MS Dhoni/Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, lovingly called Mahi by fans, on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

MS Dhoni, 39, is one of India’s most loved sportspersons. On the field, he was known for his calm demeanour and cool disposition even when things were not going his way.

Dhoni-led Indian cricket team won the first-ever Twenty20 World Cup held in 2007. In 2011, the Indian team won its second Cricket World Cup under his captaincy.

Apart from his captaincy, MS Dhoni was also known as one of the best wicket-keepers and a destructive finisher batsman in limited-overs cricket and led the team to several unlikely wins through his batting.

He also found success in the Indian Premier League, leading Chennai Super Kings to victory thrice.

Following the retirement announcement, celebrities expressed gratitude to Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.