Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mrunal Thakur’s viral wedding dance steals hearts as old video resurfaces
Mrunal Thakur is once again winning the internet after an old video of her dancing at a friend's wedding resurfaced on her birthday.
Actor Mrunal Thakur celebrated her 34th birthday on August 1. The actor was showered with heartfelt wishes from fans, friends and colleagues across social media, with many sharing adorable photos, throwback memories and warm messages to mark the special occasion.
But a throwback video of her dancing at a friend’s wedding resurfaced on social media on her birthday. The clip, originally shared by her friend Vidushi Parashar on Instagram Stories and later reposted by Mrunal herself, has quickly gone viral, delighting fans with its joyful vibe.
In the video, Mrunal is seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song “Lover” alongside her friend during the wedding celebrations. Dressed elegantly in a saree, the actor matches steps with Vidushi as the duo, twinning in shades of red and orange, light up the dance floor with their energetic performance.
Watch Mrunal Thakur’s dance clip here
Mrunal Thakur at her sister’s reception 🤓 pic.twitter.com/SfWSJdZoNk
— Lenin – HIFI TALKIES (@HiFiTalkies) August 3, 2026
The video has since taken over social media, with fans praising Mrunal’s effortless dance moves, infectious smile and carefree spirit. Many users called the actor the “life of the party,” while others couldn’t stop admiring her graceful saree look and natural screen presence.
Mrunal, who enjoys a massive fan following online, often gives fans glimpses of her personal life through social media. The resurfaced wedding clip is the latest to capture the internet’s attention, adding to the long list of viral moments featuring the actor.
Mrunal Thakur’s recent and upcoming projects
On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was reportedly in talks for a few Telugu films, although those projects did not eventually materialise. She was last seen in Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh, which received a mixed response from audiences and critics. She also featured in the Hindi film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which was released in theatres on June 5. Up next, the actor is expected to be seen in Raaka.
Directed by Atlee Kumar, the upcoming pan-Indian action spectacle Raaka features a star-studded lead cast headed by Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, alongside major names like Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05