Mrunal Thakur’s viral wedding dance steals hearts as old video resurfaces

A throwback video of Mrunal Thakur dancing with her best friend at a wedding has resurfaced online.

Actor Mrunal Thakur celebrated her 34th birthday on August 1. The actor was showered with heartfelt wishes from fans, friends and colleagues across social media, with many sharing adorable photos, throwback memories and warm messages to mark the special occasion.

But a throwback video of her dancing at a friend’s wedding resurfaced on social media on her birthday. The clip, originally shared by her friend Vidushi Parashar on Instagram Stories and later reposted by Mrunal herself, has quickly gone viral, delighting fans with its joyful vibe.

In the video, Mrunal is seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song “Lover” alongside her friend during the wedding celebrations. Dressed elegantly in a saree, the actor matches steps with Vidushi as the duo, twinning in shades of red and orange, light up the dance floor with their energetic performance.