Mrunal Thakur’s ‘trust was shaken’ after being paired opposite ‘senior actor’ Chunky Panday in Son of Sardaar 2

Mrunal Thakur has a busy 2026, with the recent release of Shaneil Deo’s bilingual action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh and the upcoming release of David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan. But last year, she had only one release across languages — Vijay Kumar Arora’s comedy sequel Son of Sardaar 2. Now, the actor has opened up on how she was disappointed by her role in the film.

“I didn’t know a very senior actor is going to play my husband. Because that just changes my… this is not what I expected from the movie. So, there I failed. Because there was a little bit of trust that was shaken,” confessed Mrunal in a chat with the YouTube channel Prema The Journalist. While the lead actor and co-producer Ajay Devgn, 57, was also paired with her in the film, Chunky Panday played her husband.