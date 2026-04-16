Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mrunal Thakur’s ‘trust was shaken’ after being paired opposite ‘senior actor’ Chunky Panday in Son of Sardaar 2
Mrunal Thakur, who was paired with Chunky Panday in Son of Sardaar 2, claimed she wasn't aware of that she would be paired with a senior actor in the film. Ananya Panday, 27, the daughter of Chunky, 63, is just six years older than Mrunal, 33.
Mrunal Thakur has a busy 2026, with the recent release of Shaneil Deo’s bilingual action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh and the upcoming release of David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan. But last year, she had only one release across languages — Vijay Kumar Arora’s comedy sequel Son of Sardaar 2. Now, the actor has opened up on how she was disappointed by her role in the film.
“I didn’t know a very senior actor is going to play my husband. Because that just changes my… this is not what I expected from the movie. So, there I failed. Because there was a little bit of trust that was shaken,” confessed Mrunal in a chat with the YouTube channel Prema The Journalist. While the lead actor and co-producer Ajay Devgn, 57, was also paired with her in the film, Chunky Panday played her husband.
Chunky, 63, is 30 years older than Mrunal, 33. In fact, Chunky’s daughter Ananya Panday, 27, is just six years younger than Mrunal and is her contemporary. In the interview with Prema, while she expressed disappointment, Mrunal confessed it’s more of her failure than the film’s, yet she doesn’t have any regrets about playing the part. She called the entire Son of Sardaar 2 team her “family”. “It’s a learning. I have to go through failures, hits, and flops. If I knew just by reading the film that it’s a Rs 300 crore movie, wouldn’t all actors do blockbuster movies?,” added Mrunal.
Another gripe she had with her role was two “important” scenes between her character and her stepdaughter Saba (played by Roshni Walia) were chopped off from the film on the edit table. “There’s this beautiful scene with me and Roshni. She’s actually my sister’s child and my sister dies in the movie, it’s just a narrative. And I give up my personal life for her betterment,” Mrunal explained. “She says, it’s better I don’t have a mother, I have you. And I pray that every girl gets a mother like you, even if you’ve not given birth to me. But the way you’ve taken care… that narrative was missing,” added the actor.
Son of Sardaar 2 managed to earn only Rs 66 crore at the worldwide box office. It was also severely impacted by the unexpected juggernaut of Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, which earned around Rs 580 crore globally, despite the release of the sequel being pushed by a week.
Also Read — Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 28 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer just Rs 9 cr shy of surpassing Pushpa 2, earns Rs 1,733.20 cr
Co-produced by Devgn Films, Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, and NR Pachisia and Pravin Talreja’s YRV Studios, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to Ashwini Dhir’s 2012 hit comedy, starring Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt. Only Devgn reprised his role in the sequel and was joined by Mrunal, Chunky, Roshni, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Dolly Ahluwalia.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05