Jersey is very close to my heart: Mrunal Thakur

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in a song “Gallan Goriyan” with John Abraham, went LIVE on The Indian Express Facebook page to interact with her fans. She opened up on her upcoming projects Jersey, Toofan and others.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. How is the response to “Gallan Goriyan”?

After Love Sonia, people stereotyped me. They thought if I’m able to do such indie films, I might or might not be able to work in a true-blue Bollywood film. I think the song cleared all such doubts. I’m so blessed to have received so many compliments for the song. Also, it’s my first Bollywood dance number with all the quintessential ‘latkas-jhatkas’.

Ever since the song released, people have been calling up to tell me that I have evolved as an actor and a performer.

Q. Who was your inspiration?

I have been a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood. She is titled as Bollywood’s expression queen. I learned from her. I respect her. I adore her. And I really look up to her. All the sequences (in the song) where I’m expressing through eyes is what I’ve learnt from her.

Q. How was working with John Abraham?

Working with John was so much fun. He’s such a fantastic guy.

Q. You are a part of Jersey. Tell us something about the project.

Jersey is very close to my heart. It’s a remake of a Telugu film with the same title. The story is very beautiful. It’s very interesting. We want it to reach maximum audience.

Q. How is Toofan coming along?

Dreams do come true, I’ll say. I remember, after college, I went all alone to watch Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. That time I thought to myself that one day I will work with these two (Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra) or at least, meet them. I remember I even sent Rakeysh sir a message from my old Facebook account. I don’t know if he ever read that message.

Q. Will we see you dancing with Farhan?

Well, (nodding) you wait and just watch. We had so much fun together. We were super lucky that we wrapped up the shoot before the lockdown. It was an amazing journey with Rakeysh sir, Farhan and Paresh (Rawal) sir. Paresh sir stole my heart. I am in love with him. I love the way he performs. He is so talented. I truly feel blessed.

I have another film with him called Aankh Micholi by Umesh Shukla. It’s a full on comedy. It’s a film that you can sit and watch with your family. It was supposed to be a Diwali dhamaka. Now let’s see when it releases.

Q. With so many interesting projects in loop, do you feel arrived?

As an actor, I’m blessed that I’m getting the opportunity to play different characters. I can’t believe this is happening. 2019 was really lucky for me.

Q. Do you miss being Bulbul from Kumkum Bhagya?

Oh yes, I do! Kumkum Bhagya was an interesting journey. I really enjoyed it. People started recognising me because of that serial. I sometimes wish I could go back to shoot a couple of episodes for fans.

Q. Any OTT projects?

I have a Baahubali series for Netflix. It’s a prequel to the SS Rajamouli film. I play Sivagami in it.

