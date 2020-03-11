Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Thadam remake

After Jersey, Toofan and Aankh Micholi, Mrunal Thakur bags Thadam’s Hindi remake. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram) After Jersey, Toofan and Aankh Micholi, Mrunal Thakur bags Thadam’s Hindi remake. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

Actor Mrunal Thakur will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam. Thakur will play a police officer in the remake, reported Bollywood Hungama.

In the film, Malhotra will be seen in a double role. To be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, the movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. It will hit theaters on November 20.

Apart from Thadam, Mrunal Thakur has interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in a family entertainer titled Aankh Micholi, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Paresh Rawal. Talking about Aankh Micholi, Thakur said, “It was a riot, acting alongside Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, and Abhishek Dassani.”

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

“I am super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in Jersey. When I saw the original film, I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey. It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two-plus hours,” Mrunal Thakur said in a statement.

