Mrunal Thakur says love is a ‘beautiful feeling’ amid dating rumours with Dhanush: ‘It changes you into a better person’
Amid dating rumours with Tamil star Dhanush, actor Mrunal Thakur has shared her thoughts on love.
Amid relationship rumours linking her to Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur, who is currently busy promoting her latest music video, “Bheegi Bheegi”, recently spoke about love, calling it a “beautiful feeling” that “changes you into a better person.”
When asked about her views on love in an interview with Filmygyan, she replied, “I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life.”
Mrunal was then questioned if women in love are more giving. Disagreeing with the opinion completely, she said, “Not necessarily. I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing.”
The actor continued, “The only constant thing is love. It’s how you receive, there’s a lover, there’s a beloved. When anyone is in love, they are the givers. It doesn’t matter – woman, man, no. Jab pyaar hota hai (when there’s love), you just do things for that person. You just surrender!”
“Bheegi Bheegi” is composed by AR Rahman, crooned by AR Ameen and Jasleen Royal, and written by Irshad Kamil. The music video also features Dulquer Salmaan.
On the film front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen next in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein. The movie, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been produced by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions. The film is being described as the “perfect love story between two imperfect people” and as a “modern romance that feels like a memory you didn’t even know you were holding on to.” Do Deewane Seher Mein will hit screens on February 20, 2026.
