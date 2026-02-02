Mrunal Thakur says love is a ‘beautiful feeling’ amid dating rumours with Dhanush: ‘It changes you into a better person’

Amid dating rumours with Tamil star Dhanush, actor Mrunal Thakur has shared her thoughts on love.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 09:55 PM IST
Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur shared her thoughts on loveAmid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur shared her thoughts on love
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid relationship rumours linking her to Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur, who is currently busy promoting her latest music video, “Bheegi Bheegi”, recently spoke about love, calling it a “beautiful feeling” that “changes you into a better person.”

When asked about her views on love in an interview with Filmygyan, she replied, “I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life.”

Mrunal was then questioned if women in love are more giving. Disagreeing with the opinion completely, she said, “Not necessarily. I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing.”

ALSO READ | Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says she believes in ‘buri nazar’: ‘You should control how much you are telling the world’

The actor continued, “The only constant thing is love. It’s how you receive, there’s a lover, there’s a beloved. When anyone is in love, they are the givers. It doesn’t matter – woman, man, no. Jab pyaar hota hai (when there’s love), you just do things for that person. You just surrender!”

“Bheegi Bheegi” is composed by AR Rahman, crooned by AR Ameen and Jasleen Royal, and written by Irshad Kamil. The music video also features Dulquer Salmaan.

On the film front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen next in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein. The movie, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been produced by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions. The film is being described as the “perfect love story between two imperfect people” and as a “modern romance that feels like a memory you didn’t even know you were holding on to.” Do Deewane Seher Mein will hit screens on February 20, 2026.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Muzaffar Ali
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
Rani Mukerji
Javed Akhtar recalls sleeping on footpaths as he gives tour of luxury Khandala mansion; Shabana Azmi reveals their ‘daily fights’
inside Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi's luxury Khandala mansion
Madhavan quit acting for 4 years after he felt humiliated by Swiss farmer: 'I travelled across India, spoke to rickshaw pullers'
R Madhavan quit acting for 4 years after he felt humiliated by Swiss farmer
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
trump modi
Trump speaks to PM Modi, says US Ambassador to India
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA: Tilak Varma marks confident return in T20 World Cup warm-up
Tilak Varma India T20 World Cup
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement