Mrunal Thakur says love is a ‘beautiful feeling’ amid dating rumours with Dhanush: ‘It changes you into a better person’

Amid relationship rumours linking her to Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur, who is currently busy promoting her latest music video, “Bheegi Bheegi”, recently spoke about love, calling it a “beautiful feeling” that “changes you into a better person.”

When asked about her views on love in an interview with Filmygyan, she replied, “I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life.”