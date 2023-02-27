scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Mrunal Thakur responds to a fan’s marriage proposal: ‘Meri taraf se…’

Mrunal Thakur recently got a marriage proposal from a fan on social media. Her reaction caught everyone's attention.

Mrunal ThakurMrunal Thakur rejected a fan's proposal.
Mrunal Thakur responds to a fan's marriage proposal: 'Meri taraf se…'
Actor Mrunal Thakur shared a video on Sunday, where she is seen flaunting her jewellery. The post turned interesting when a fan proposed her for marriage and the actor replied to the follower.

In the video, Mrunal is looking beautiful as Tamil film Pachaikili Muthucharam’s song “Unnakul Naane” plays in the background. A fan commented on the post, “Meri taraf se rishta pakka hai (The proposal is finalised from my side).” Much to the surprise of the fan, Mrunal replied to the comment in jest, “Meri taraf se na hai (It’s a no from my side).”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal’s reply to the fan triggered a fun conversation between fans as some of them proposed her and others sympathised with the fan. A follower replied to the fan, “Tumhri to gazab beizzati kr di mrunal ne (Mrunal has insulted you big time).” Another user advised the fan to not come between his and Mrunal’s love story. A user consoled the brave fan and wrote, “Dekh lo bhai, hum ladke hai, humare saath aisa hi hota hai (See, we are boys and this is what happens with us).”

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in multi lingual film Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She earned rave reviews for her performance as a princess, who fell in love with an army man. More recently, she made a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar movie Selfiee’s song “Kudiyee Ni Teri”.

The actor has several Hindi films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Pippa alongisde Ishaan Khatter, Pooja Meri Jaan and Gumraah. Mrunal has also signed a Telugu film alongside Nani, which is tentatively titled as Nani 30.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 16:21 IST
Chennai This Week: Musical concerts with a bit of storytelling lined up for the city

