Mrunal Thakur opens up about the time when she had suicidal thoughts: ‘I would feel like jumping off’

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her struggles in her teenage years and how she overcame suicidal thoughts when she was in college. Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal shared that when she would travel by local train during her college years, the thought of jumping off the train would sometimes cross her mind.

Mrunal said that from the age of 15 to 20, when students are still trying to discover, one can face a few challenges which can lead to suicidal thoughts. When Ranveer asked if she had ever had such thoughts, Mrunal said, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off.”

Mrunal Thakur spoke about her journey at the time and said that her parents wanted her to become a dentist but she had convinced them to let her pursue a degree in mass communication. So when the course was not what she had expected, Mrunal was quite lost. She also spoke about living alone in Mumbai at the time and how that played a part in adding to her struggles. But despite all the self-doubt, Mrunal always had confidence in her talent.

“At that time, I used to think that if I didn’t do this well, I would be nowhere. I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want. I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing,” she said.

Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Toofan. She will soon be seen in Jersey.