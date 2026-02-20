Amid link-up rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says she’s open to arranged marriage: ‘But where is the guy?’

Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur says she’s open to arranged marriage but jokes there are no matches yet. The actor spoke about family pressure to settle down.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Mrunal ThakurMrunal Thakur talks about marriage. (Photo: Instagram/Mrunal Thakur)
Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently busy promoting their film Do Deewane Seher Mein, which is releasing in theatres today (February 20). In a recent conversation, Mrunal and Siddhant got candid about marriage and the family pressure that often comes with it.

Mrunal on marriage pressure at home

In a conversation with Showshaa India, Mrunal revealed that conversations about settling down are now a regular feature at home. “It’s literally like daydreaming, in parents’ minds, wedding bells are always ringing,” she said.

“In fact, last night my dad told me, ‘Now you need to get settled.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t you call your sister and ask if she knows a good guy for your daughter?’ He asked, ‘Where is the guy?’ And I said, ‘Exactly – where is the guy?’ If you’re asking me this, what should I say then? This is every household’s story.”

‘Not scared of arranged marriage’

Mrunal said that she isn’t intimidated by the idea of an arranged marriage. “I’m not scared of arranged marriage at all — there simply aren’t any matches,” she laughed.

She also shared how the idea of arranged marriage has evolved over time. “Marriage isn’t something you should do just for the sake of it, that’s for sure. Earlier, arranged marriage meant parents introducing you to someone. Now even friends set people up, that’s also a form of arrangement. Eventually, what matters is whether it’s love or arranged, if two people connect and click, that’s what counts. Otherwise, nothing works.”

For her, compatibility goes beyond just the couple. “You need to connect. Families need to agree too, because marriage is not just between a man and a woman — it’s between two families. If everyone is on board, then why not?”

ALSO READ: Toxic Movie Teaser Launch Live Updates: Yash-starrer goes all out with violent, gory visuals; fans reminded of KGF

Siddhant’s take on marriage

Siddhant, meanwhile, had his own share of family expectations to talk about. Mrunal joked, “His mother wants grandchildren — forget marriage! She’s like, ‘You all go to work, I just want babies to hang out with.’” Playing along, Siddhant quipped, “That’s what I tell her — why do I need to get married for that?”

On a more serious note, the actor said he still believes in the traditional meaning of marriage. “I believe in the traditional idea of marriage. It’s a union of two families, and it’s important to do it right because you’re going to spend your life with someone. That’s why it’s important to understand, evaluate, and make the right decision. There’s no need to rush into it. Marriage shouldn’t happen just for the sake of it.”

Mrunal addresses relationship rumours

Lately, Mrunal has been at the centre of persistent rumours linking her romantically with Dhanush, even suggesting the two were set to marry on Valentine’s Day. She recently addressed the speculation in an interview with Galatta Plus. “No, I think 14th Feb is going to be 1st April — April Fools’ Day. Because I don’t know who started this. First of all, I have been quoted but I never said anything. And they just said Mrunal said so.”

She also spoke about an AI-generated clip that falsely showed her marrying Dhanush, calling the situation unsettling.
“It’s a scary space right now. All of it are click baits.”

Rumours of a relationship between Mrunal and Dhanush began after he attended a special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, which starred her, followed by her appearance at the success party of Tere Ishk Mein.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Do Deewane Seher Mein follows two socially awkward millennials (Mrunal and Siddhant) in Mumbai who unexpectedly fall in love as they deal with self-doubt and the pressures of fitting into society’s expectations.

