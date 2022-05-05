Mrunal Thakur on Jersey’s box office failure: ‘Undoubtedly disappointing, one does tend to feel low’

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer sports drama Jersey, a remake of the 2019 National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, fell way short of expectations in terms of box office returns. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has grossed only Rs 17.20 crore domestically.

Jersey tracks the life of a man who is ready to go to any lengths to fulfil his son’s dreams, while also trying hard to save his marriage from falling apart. The reason behind Jersey’s less than ideal performance was that it had the misfortune of being released only a week after the record-breaking KGF Chapter 2, a film that is still eating into the shares of new releases.

Mrunal told the Times of India that it is undoubtedly disappointing to see the film underperform. But she attributed Jersey’s failure to external reasons and the fact that the original version can be watched for free on YouTube. She admitted that she does feel low about it and said that they will work harder on the next project. Mrunal said that she has ‘no idea’ what the audiences want, especially after the success of South Indian films such as RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rise. “Maybe people want to watch larger-than-life content. But an actor does not choose films. It is really mysterious,” she said.

This is Shahid’s second Telugu adaptation after Kabir Singh, which proved to be the biggest success of his career. He earlier told indianexpress.com, “I was more assured when I was doing Jersey, more confident this time. I was a little unsure the last time (Kabir Singh).”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Jersey a 2.5 star rating. In her review, she wrote, “The film comes alive in the sequences between Shahid and his real-life father who plays his never-say-die coach and mentor. Pankaj Kapoor delivers a lovely, relaxed performance.”