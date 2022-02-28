Mrunal Thakur slams body-shaming trolls who said she should ‘reduce lower part’: ‘Do you have any idea how hard I work…’

Actor Mrunal Thakur had a befitting reply for a social media users who made disparaging comments about her weight. The actor had recently shared a video where she is practising kick-boxing. She had captioned the video, “Just a regular day (crying face emoji) with @rohityson_ and @thegirlwithabs16.”

While many appreciated her determination to be fit, others commented on her weight. One wrote, “Reduce the lower part, natural looks better too, fat illusion.” Mrunal hit back and wrote, ” @sivavariyath006 some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too (winking face with tongue emoji).” One commented that her back looks like a ‘matka’, to which she responded, “Thank you Bhaiyya ji.”

Mrunal also shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Do you have any idea how hard I work to be fit? It’s my body type and I really can’t do anything. All I got to do is flaunt.”

Mrunal has returned to her fitness regime after recovering from Covid-19 in January. In January, Mrunal had shared on her Instagram Stories that she had tested positive for the virus. “As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” she had written.

Mrunal Thakur is awaiting the release of her film Jersey, which will hit theatres on April 14. The sports drama also features Shahid Kapoor. Apart from Jersey, she also has Pippa in the pipeline, which is a remake of the Tamil film, Thadam.