Mrunal Thakur finishes filming Pippa: ‘A beautiful journey comes to an end’

Actor Mrunal Thakur on Wednesday said that she has completed shooting for her upcoming war drama Pippa. In the movie, directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame, Thakur features alongside Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur penned a heartfelt note as she wrapped up the shoot and said the film will remain “special” for her. “A beautiful journey comes to an end and what I’m taking back with me is a bag full of memories. This one will be special #TeamPippa,” the 29-year-old actor tweeted.

Mrunal Thakur later also took to Instagram to share her feelings about wrapping up the film. Posting two photos from the shoot, the actor wrote, “Playing Radha in #Pippa has been an experience that can’t be described in a few adjectives. I’ve only learnt & grown as an actor. While my part in this beautiful piece of art has been done, this spectacular project still continues & when it’s ready we can’t wait for you to witness it.”

Thakur’s co-actor Priyanshu Painyuli took to his Instagram stories and said that he will miss working with her.

“It’s a wrap for @mrunalthakur on the sets of #Pippa! You are the most sweetest ever what a lovely fun time it was working with you. We will miss you,” the actor wrote.

Set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie features Ishaan Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front.

Thakur and Painyuli will be seen as Khatter’s on-screen siblings with Razdan essaying the role of Mehta’s mother.

Based on Brigadier Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees, the movie’s title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa.

The project is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. The team kicked off its first schedule in Amritsar last month. AR Rahman is providing the background score for the film.