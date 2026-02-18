Mrunal Thakur reveals her ex-boyfriend got insecure of Hrithik Roshan’s good looks, lost 15 kgs to ‘catch up’: ‘I never asked him to lose weight’

As marriage rumours linking Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush continue to circulate, the actor recently opened up about insecurities in relationships while promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. In a recent appearance on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, Mrunal shared that while she sometimes feels insecure and prefers to address concerns directly with her partner, there was a time when her ex-boyfriend struggled with his own insecurities, particularly during the period she was filming Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Recalling the incident, she said, “So this guy, who was a Scandinavian, he thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of men who were good-looking, like Hrithik Roshan. So he started working out, lost like 15-17 kgs, and he got muscles. Later, I found out, because there was a point he just stopped working out and started eating and gained 20 kgs. And I was like what’s happening? And he told me, ‘I’m just tired catching up.’”