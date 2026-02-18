Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mrunal Thakur reveals her ex-boyfriend got insecure of Hrithik Roshan’s good looks, lost 15 kgs to ‘catch up’: ‘I never asked him to lose weight’
Mrunal Thakur opened up about how her Scandinavian boyfriend once became insecure after seeing her work with the good-looking Hrithik Roshan and began losing weight to 'catch up.'
As marriage rumours linking Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush continue to circulate, the actor recently opened up about insecurities in relationships while promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. In a recent appearance on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, Mrunal shared that while she sometimes feels insecure and prefers to address concerns directly with her partner, there was a time when her ex-boyfriend struggled with his own insecurities, particularly during the period she was filming Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan.
Recalling the incident, she said, “So this guy, who was a Scandinavian, he thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of men who were good-looking, like Hrithik Roshan. So he started working out, lost like 15-17 kgs, and he got muscles. Later, I found out, because there was a point he just stopped working out and started eating and gained 20 kgs. And I was like what’s happening? And he told me, ‘I’m just tired catching up.’”
She further clarified, “But I was like, I never asked him to lose weight, but it was his insecurity that I was hanging around with such good-looking men.”
Meanwhile, Mrunal has also addressed the recent wave of marriage rumours linking her to Dhanush, calling the situation “scary.” Dismissing the speculation, she shared with Galatta Plus, “No, I think 14th Feb is going to be 1st April, April Fools day. Because I don’t know who started this. First of all, I have been quoted but I never said anything. And they just said Mrunal said so.”
The conversation also touched upon a widely circulated AI-generated clip from last month that falsely depicted Mrunal and Dhanush getting married. Reacting to it, she said, “It’s a scary space right now. All of it are click baits.” To those unaware, speculation about their relationship first surfaced when Dhanush attended a special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, starring Mrunal, and later when she appeared at the success party of Tere Ishk Mein. Neither actor has confirmed any romantic involvement.
