Mrunal Thakur reveals her ex-boyfriend got insecure of Hrithik Roshan’s good looks, lost 15 kgs to ‘catch up’: ‘I never asked him to lose weight’

Mrunal Thakur opened up about how her Scandinavian boyfriend once became insecure after seeing her work with the good-looking Hrithik Roshan and began losing weight to 'catch up.'

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 09:30 PM IST
Mrunal ThakurMrunal Thakur shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.
Make us preferred source on Google

As marriage rumours linking Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush continue to circulate, the actor recently opened up about insecurities in relationships while promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein. In a recent appearance on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, Mrunal shared that while she sometimes feels insecure and prefers to address concerns directly with her partner, there was a time when her ex-boyfriend struggled with his own insecurities, particularly during the period she was filming Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Recalling the incident, she said, “So this guy, who was a Scandinavian, he thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of men who were good-looking, like Hrithik Roshan. So he started working out, lost like 15-17 kgs, and he got muscles. Later, I found out, because there was a point he just stopped working out and started eating and gained 20 kgs. And I was like what’s happening? And he told me, ‘I’m just tired catching up.’”

She further clarified, “But I was like, I never asked him to lose weight, but it was his insecurity that I was hanging around with such good-looking men.”

Also Read | ‘Govinda washed his mother’s feet, drank the same water’: Nephew says he went to the actor with film offers, but he refused

Meanwhile, Mrunal has also addressed the recent wave of marriage rumours linking her to Dhanush, calling the situation “scary.” Dismissing the speculation, she shared with Galatta Plus, “No, I think 14th Feb is going to be 1st April, April Fools day. Because I don’t know who started this. First of all, I have been quoted but I never said anything. And they just said Mrunal said so.”

The conversation also touched upon a widely circulated AI-generated clip from last month that falsely depicted Mrunal and Dhanush getting married. Reacting to it, she said, “It’s a scary space right now. All of it are click baits.” To those unaware, speculation about their relationship first surfaced when Dhanush attended a special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, starring Mrunal, and later when she appeared at the success party of Tere Ishk Mein. Neither actor has confirmed any romantic involvement.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
Salim Khan
'Not as critical as reported': Dr Jalil Parkar clarifies Salim Khan’s status after neurological procedure
Salim Khan was brought in around 8.30 am on Tuesday to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospita by his family physician, Dr. Sandeep Chopra, following a haemorrhage.
Saina Nehwal on how she would've preferred Shraddha Kapoor to do her biopic
Saina Nehwal
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Must Read
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
‘24 hours a day for seven days’: How Scotland made it to the T20 World Cup after being called in as late replacement for Bangladesh
Scotland T20 World Cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement