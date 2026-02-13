Mrunal Thakur puts an end to Valentine’s Day wedding rumors with Dhanush: ‘It’s a scary space’

Lately, social media has been abuzz with rumors claiming that Mrunal Thakur is set to tie the knot with Dhanush, allegedly on Valentine’s Day. Neither actor has confirmed these reports, and neither has publicly clarified whether they are dating. However, Mrunal recently addressed the speculation, calling it “scary.”

A clip circulating widely on X shows Mrunal denying marriage rumors in an interview with Galatta Plus. When asked if she is getting married, she said, “No, I think 14th Feb is going to be 1st April, April Fools day. Because I don’t know who started this. First of all, I have been quoted but I never said anything? And they just said Mrunal said so.”