Mrunal Thakur puts an end to Valentine’s Day wedding rumors with Dhanush: ‘It’s a scary space’
Mrunal Thakur denies wedding rumors with Dhanush, saying she has no idea who started them in the media.
Lately, social media has been abuzz with rumors claiming that Mrunal Thakur is set to tie the knot with Dhanush, allegedly on Valentine’s Day. Neither actor has confirmed these reports, and neither has publicly clarified whether they are dating. However, Mrunal recently addressed the speculation, calling it “scary.”
A clip circulating widely on X shows Mrunal denying marriage rumors in an interview with Galatta Plus. When asked if she is getting married, she said, “No, I think 14th Feb is going to be 1st April, April Fools day. Because I don’t know who started this. First of all, I have been quoted but I never said anything? And they just said Mrunal said so.”
The interview also touched upon a widely circulated AI-generated clip from last month that falsely showed Mrunal and Dhanush getting married. Commenting on this, she said, “It’s a scary space right now. All of it are click baits.” To those unaware, the reports of their relationship first sparked when Dhanush was spotted at the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, which starred Mrunal, and later when she made an appearance at the success party of Tere Ishq Mein.
Amidst such reports, Mrunal recently spoke about love in an interview with Filmygyan, calling it a “beautiful feeling” that “changes you into a better person.” She said, “I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life.”
When asked if women in love are more giving, she disagreed, stating, “Not necessarily. I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing.”
