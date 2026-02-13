Mrunal Thakur puts an end to Valentine’s Day wedding rumors with Dhanush: ‘It’s a scary space’

Mrunal Thakur denies wedding rumors with Dhanush, saying she has no idea who started them in the media.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Mrunal ThakurFor quite some time, rumors have been swirling that Mrunal Thakur is set to tie the knot with Dhanush
Make us preferred source on Google

Lately, social media has been abuzz with rumors claiming that Mrunal Thakur is set to tie the knot with Dhanush, allegedly on Valentine’s Day. Neither actor has confirmed these reports, and neither has publicly clarified whether they are dating. However, Mrunal recently addressed the speculation, calling it “scary.”

A clip circulating widely on X shows Mrunal denying marriage rumors in an interview with Galatta Plus. When asked if she is getting married, she said, “No, I think 14th Feb is going to be 1st April, April Fools day. Because I don’t know who started this. First of all, I have been quoted but I never said anything? And they just said Mrunal said so.”

The interview also touched upon a widely circulated AI-generated clip from last month that falsely showed Mrunal and Dhanush getting married. Commenting on this, she said, “It’s a scary space right now. All of it are click baits.” To those unaware, the reports of their relationship first sparked when Dhanush was spotted at the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, which starred Mrunal, and later when she made an appearance at the success party of Tere Ishq Mein.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar openly sold for Rs 50 in Pakistan piracy market, exposes New Zealand YouTuber. Watch

Amidst such reports, Mrunal recently spoke about love in an interview with Filmygyan, calling it a “beautiful feeling” that “changes you into a better person.” She said, “I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life.”

When asked if women in love are more giving, she disagreed, stating, “Not necessarily. I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Rajpal Yadav
Tu Yaa Main movie review: Adarsh Gourav stays watchable as Shanaya Kapoor faces the real danger in Gen Z coded disaster movie
Tu Yaa Main movie review
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar openly sold for Rs 50 in Pakistan piracy market
Dhurandhar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman. (AP Photo)
'Shows people's trust': PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement