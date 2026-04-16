Mrunal Thakur equates relationship rumours with Dhanush to ‘character assassination’: ‘No time to date’

Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit, and will soon be seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Dhanush. While the two have stayed mum about the speculations, Mrunal recently said that she doesn’t have the time to date anyone as her work keeps her busy. Mrunal also spoke about the rumour mill and said that such kind of “character assassination” and “personal scrutiny” has the potential to affect the work opportunities that come her way.

In a chat shared on Prema The Journalist’s YouTube channel, Mrunal was asked if she gets affected by such rumours and the Sita Ramam actor said, “Earlier, I would get really upset but now, I have learnt to not give a damn. But having said that, that image that is being created outside, the perception affects the roles that come to me because sometimes a personal scrutiny or a character assassination might harm the roles coming to me.”

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28 LIVE Updates

Mrunal said that since she believes in karma and past life, she feels like this is the result of some bad karma she might have done in her past life. “In my head, I keep telling myself that it’s some past-life karma. Something wrong that I must have done so I have to go through it. Take it and move forward,” she said.

Mrunal added that it “breaks my heart” to see people “trashing anybody’s character. “I want to be known for the work I do on screen. I don’t want to be known for who she is dating.”

‘When I fall in love, I will tell everyone’

She added that she doesn’t have the time to date, as she can’t even find the time to take care of her health. “Trust me, I don’t have time to date. I have a ligament tear and after the X-ray, I haven’t had the time to go treat my leg, forget a personal life.” She insisted that she is an open and expressive person and will let the world know when she actually falls in love. “I am such an open person, even if I get a flower from my friend, I’ll post it. I am that expressive. When I fall in love, I will tell everyone,” she said.

Talking about the idea of a perfect romance, Mrunal said that since she grew up in the 1990s, her idea of love originated from Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen persona of that decade, where the actor often appeared in love stories like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Dacoit. (Photo: Instagram/Mrunal Thakur) Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Dacoit. (Photo: Instagram/Mrunal Thakur)

“I am a 90s kid so Shah Rukh sir has set the benchmark so high… He made me believe that love exists and I still believe. I still know that one day, there will be a Shah Rukh Khan in my life, not Shah Rukh Khan, (but someone) like Shah Rukh Khan, in my life who will make me feel like I truly am the Kajol, or Rani Mukerji or Preity Zinta in his life,’ she said.

Story continues below this ad

Mrunal Thakur admits that she has experienced true love

On the subject of love, Mrunal was then asked if she had ever experienced love in its truest form and the actor said that she has experienced it in the past. “I have experienced it actually. It’s beautiful. It’s just that… Sometimes when people meet at the wrong time… Then you can’t stop loving that person, you will always love them. Like how can you unlove a person? When you love a person, you love them for no reason. I have experienced it, witnessed it but I would rather stay away and love that person wholeheartedly,” she said.

Rumours about Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush

In an earlier chat with Galatta Plus, Mrunal addressed the marriage rumours and called them “scary”. In February, there were AI-generated clips of Mrunal and Dhanush getting married and she said, “It’s a scary space right now. All of it is clickbait.”

The rumours around Mrunal and Dhanush gained steam after he attended the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, which starred Mrunal. She was later seen at the success party of Dhanush’s Tere Ishq Mein.