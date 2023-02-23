Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji impresses as anguished mother, Alia Bhatt says ‘I’m weeping’

The first trailer for Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has just dropped. The film, directed by Ashima Chibber and written by Rahul Handa, Sameer Satija and Chibber, is based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. Mukerji plays the titular role, a woman who stands up to the Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

The trailer begins by showing a happy household, featuring Rani Mukerji and her children. The family moves to Norway, when suddenly their children are taken away from them after the authorities object to her hand feeding the baby, equating it to force feeding. The services also object to the child sleeping in the same bed as the parents. The trailer sees a trail of anguish and grief, as Chatterjee struggles to get her children back and has to prove herself in court, while allegations of her being ‘unstable’ rise.

Watch Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer

In a statement, Rani said, ” Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.”

Karan Johar had also shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother …. I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023!!.” Alia Bhatt shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, “Weeping! What a moving trailer.”

Real story behind Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

The custody of two children of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian couple living in Norway, was taken by Norwegian social services in 2011. The parents insisted that there was a cultural bias against Indians and they enlisted the foreign ministry in their battle. After a diplomatic row between the two countries, the Norwegian authorities decided to award the custody of two Indian children to the brother of their father, enabling him to bring them back to India.

However, the marriage of the parents unravelled in the meanwhile and the mother took legal remedy to get the custody of her children.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will release on March 17, this year.