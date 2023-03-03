Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway song Shubho Shubho: Amit Trivedi’s comforting composition hits your soul

Bollywood soundtracks have been mostly about only remakes lately. And when they are original, they only make us cringe (still getting over Salman Khan’s latest ‘Naiyo Lagda Dil’ and ‘Billi Billi’). In such times, music composer Amit Trivedi has composed a song which is food for the soul. The recently released Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway song “Shubho Shubho” is what you might need to calm yourself on a busy Friday.

The movie, starring Rani Mukerji, has already hit the right notes with its trailer and now its first song only adds to expectations from it. “Shubho Shubho” is a song about enjoying the little joys of life since nobody knows what will happen in future. The soft beats of the song are ear-soothing; Kausar Munir’s lyrics and Altamash Faridi’s vocals have a therapeutic effect. The word Shubho signifies auspiciousness.

The video of the song has Rani Mukerji’s character Debika settling into her new life in Norway. It showcases the times when Sagarika Bhattacharya, the woman on whom the film is based, was enjoying her life with her husband and children before the Norwegian child welfare authorities took away her children forcibly in 2011.

Talking about the song, Amit Trivedi said in a statement, “Music can alter the mood. It accentuates feelings that dwell within. It was pertinent that I touch on the right mood and chords for Shubho Shubho, which signifies a new beginning for Debika’s character.”

Rani Mukerji is all praise for Trivedi and Munir as they have presented the Bengali culture in the song despite not being Bengalis themselves. She said, “It is commendable that music composer, Amit Trivedi, and lyricist Kausar Munir aren’t Bengalis and yet they have shown so much sensitivity to represent my culture and roots so brilliantly. Cinema today is all about the synchronicity of cultures and traditions and I’m proud that my film is showcasing authenticity unabashedly.”

She added, “The lyrics of the song Shubho Shubho is really special to the film. The word ‘Shubho’ is also my character Debika’s son’s name in the film- ‘Shubh’ means auspicious in Bangla. So indeed it is very special and auspicious for us to drop the first song with the word Shubho as part of the mukhda!! It makes me really happy as a Bengali to share a slice of my culture with all Indians across the world through this beautiful song.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a ‘special’ movie for Rani Mukerji. In a statement, she said, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.” Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film will hit the theaters on March 17.