Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway song Maa Ke Dil Se paints a mother’s pain; Rani Mukerji says ‘Could only think of my mother and my child’

The separation of a mother from her children is the hardest, and the latest song from actor Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway aims to depict the same plight. When the kids are suddenly snatched from their mother, what does she do?

The movie is based on the story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian mother of two, whose children were taken away from her by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services citing habits that are commonplace in Indian society.

Titled “Maa Ke Dil Se”, the song has been released on the occasion of Women’s Day and is billed as a “tribute to the unconditional love that every mother has for her child”. The track is composed by Amit Trivedi, crooned by Javed Ali and Dipakshi Kalita, and penned by Kausar Munir.

In a statement, Rani Mukerji said that “Maa Ke Dil Se” is one of the best songs she has heard in recent times which “defines the mother-child relationship so beautifully”.

“The first time I heard the song I was extremely moved by the words penned by Kausar, I could only think of my mother and my child and my journey from being a daughter to becoming a mother. The whole concept of the song is whether the mother gives birth to the child or the child gives birth to the mother,” she said.

The actor added that she is dedicating the song to her mother and it is truly special that the song released on Women’s Day as her life as a woman changed completely after she became a mother.

“I would like to dedicate this song to my mother who has made several sacrifices for me over the years. Motherhood is a glorious life force and an act of infinite positivity. I think it is one of the best-written songs by Kausar and Amit has given a completely new emotional melody. When one hears the song, it tugs at the heartstrings. Javed Ali and Dipakshi Kalita have only added to the melody and lyrics. They have sung the song with so much depth and emotion.

Advertisement

“In the scenario of the film, the song is really apt. It goes seamlessly with the narrative of the story and adds a lot of richness to the screenplay. There could not be any better song for the movie.”

Kausar Munir said the thought of the song was sparked by the motherhood memory of Rani Mukerji, who said that “a child gives birth to a mother”. “With this flame, I was able to kindle my own experience of motherhood and put it to poetry,” the lyricist said.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on March 17.