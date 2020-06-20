My Mr India is neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar is aiming at making a superhero universe with his upcoming films. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Insatgram) Ali Abbas Zafar is aiming at making a superhero universe with his upcoming films. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Insatgram)

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next will be a superhero film with Katrina Kaif. But the one that comes after that has become an anticipated film already. That film is Mr India, which was first announced in February. The director revealed to Mumbai Mirror that after wrapping Katrina’s film, he will move on to Mr India.

The writer-director had announced this ambitious project on Twitter, which was criticised by the director of Mr India (1987), Shekhar Kapoor and even the writer Javed Akhtar. The original film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Speaking about Mr India, the Bharat director told Mumbai Mirror, “My Mr India is neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film. It’s a completely new film, we are just calling it Mr India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario.”

The filmmaker then also confirmed that he is aiming at making a superhero universe with his upcoming films. He told the publication, “Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the Indian army.”

Ali has also refuted the speculations that Mr India would feature Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.

