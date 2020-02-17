Ali Abbas Zafar to direct Mr India trilogy

Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share his excitement. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share his excitement. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar has been roped in to write and helm Mr India trilogy being produced by Zee Studios. The film is said to be a spin-off of the 1987 blockbuster of the same name which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles.

The project is currently in the scripting stage and casting will begin once the makers lock its first draft.

Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share his excitement. He tweeted, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Zafar is currently busy with the production of his digital debut starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The Amazon Prime Video series, which is a political thriller, also stars Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

