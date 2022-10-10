Mr and Mrs Khiladi turns 25: Juhi Chawla remembers how Akshay Kumar saved her during shoot

The David Dhawan directorial Mr and Mrs Khiladi, starring Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, clocked 25 years on Sunday. On the occasion, Juhi shared a sweet anecdote from the shoot where Akshay saved her from twisting her already injured leg.

In a series of tweets, the actor mentioned how she shot the initial 20 days in brace as she had a torn ligament. She added that since the director also had knee issues, the two would go for physiotherapy sessions after the shoot. However, while filming for the song “Hum Total Fida Tumpe”, Juhi slipped on the wet grass and fell. “And in a flash, and I mean in a flash ..! Akshay was down beside me and saved me from twisting my leg again !!,” the actor wrote.

Juhi Chawla also remembered how in between shots, Kader Khan would entertain the cast and crew with “interesting anecdotes and behind the scenes stories”. Juhi added that those were lovely memories and she’s grateful for them.

doing a dance step , I slipped on the wet grass , and in a flash , and I mean in a flash ..! Akshay was down beside me and saved me from

twisting my leg again !! In between shots Kader Khan saab would hold court , the entire cast around him and regale us with — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 9, 2022

The 1997 film Mr and Mrs Khiladi is still remembered as one of Akshay’s best comic performances and with Kader Khan, Satish Kaushik and Paresh Rawal in the film’s ensemble, it was a laughter riot. Its songs have also become quite popular over time.

On the work front, Juhi Chawla recently made her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Hush Hush. The show received a mixed response from critics and fans. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Ram Setu.