Malaika Arora wants Karan Johar to leave after he asks her about getting married again, calls Nora Fatehi ‘blow hot blow cold’ person. Watch

A new episode of Moving In With Malaika entails a new piece of drama. In the promo video of the Disney+Hotstar’s show’s latest episode, Malaika is quizzed about marriage–again–and is seen getting into an awkward tiff with Nora Fatehi.

The trailer of the latest episode begins with Malaika’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar meeting her at her house. The director asks Malaika, “How does it feel when your ass is such a big topic of discussion?”, to which she exclaims, “Are you serious?!”

Karan then moves on to ask her who is currently on her “thirst trap” before asking the million-dollar question– “When are you getting married?” Malika is seen laughing and saying, “Ok bye Karan, you go. This is my couch, not yours!”

The trailer later shows the arrival of actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis, who meet Malika at a cafe. “I have worked with her a couple of times, I felt she was a little blow hot blow cold person,” Malaika is heard as saying.

Terence then pitches the idea of Nora and Malaika dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya, but Nora doesn’t look convinced and is seen walking off, leaving Terence and Malaika shocked.

The 16-episode Disney+ Hotstar series promises to give fans access to her “past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations.” Produced by Banijay Asia, Moving In With Malaika features guest appearances from her friends and family.

On the show’s fourth episode, the actor had taken a dig at those who targeted her for her walking style, divorce with Arbaaz Khan and relationship with Arjun Kapoor.