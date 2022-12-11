scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora wants Karan Johar to leave after he asks her about getting married again, calls Nora Fatehi ‘blow hot blow cold’ person. Watch

The 16-episode Disney+ Hotstar series promises to give fans access to Malaika Arora's "past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations." In the latest promo, she is seen having a banter with Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

malaika aroraMoving in with Malaika streams on Disney+Hotstar.
A new episode of Moving In With Malaika entails a new piece of drama. In the promo video of the Disney+Hotstar’s show’s latest episode, Malaika is quizzed about marriage–again–and is seen getting into an awkward tiff with Nora Fatehi.

The trailer of the latest episode begins with Malaika’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar meeting her at her house. The director asks Malaika, “How does it feel when your ass is such a big topic of discussion?”, to which she exclaims, “Are you serious?!”

Karan then moves on to ask her who is currently on her “thirst trap” before asking the million-dollar question– “When are you getting married?” Malika is seen laughing and saying, “Ok bye Karan, you go. This is my couch, not yours!”

The trailer later shows the arrival of actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis, who meet Malika at a cafe. “I have worked with her a couple of times, I felt she was a little blow hot blow cold person,” Malaika is heard as saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Terence then pitches the idea of Nora and Malaika dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya, but Nora doesn’t look convinced and is seen walking off, leaving Terence and Malaika shocked.

The 16-episode Disney+ Hotstar series promises to give fans access to her “past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations.” Produced by Banijay Asia, Moving In With Malaika features guest appearances from her friends and family.

Also Read |Malaika Arora jokes about sister Amrita, says she is the prettier one but Amrita is funny and has a rich husband

On the show’s fourth episode, the actor had taken a dig at those who targeted her for her walking style, divorce with Arbaaz Khan and relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika spoke about Arjun and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him. “And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? Just a PSA for everyone, I am not ruining his life,” she had said. The two have been together for over three years now.

