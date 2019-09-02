Movies in September 2019: Chhichhore, Dream Girl, The Zoya Factor and others

There is an interesting lineup of movies to look forward to in the month of September. Check out what Bollywood filmmakers have in store for you this month:

Chhichhore: September 6

Prepare to witness another interesting story from Nitesh Tiwari, the director of super hit movie Dangal, as his film Chhichhore releases on September 6. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, the film is a story of friendship set in a college. Also starring Prateik Babbar, the film is being called a “riveting story of today’s generation” by the makers.

Pehlwaan: September 12

Pehlwaan, starring Sudeep and Suneil Shetty, is a multi-lingual action drama which narrates the story of a wrestler, played by Sudeep. To be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi, the film has Sudeep in a never-seen-before avatar.

Dream Girl: September 13

The star of Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun and Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana promises a good time at the theaters with his September 13 release Dream Girl. In the movie, he takes on the roles of Sita and Radha in plays, and later joins a telemarketing company where he works as a telecaller and has to flirt with male clients in the voice of a girl called Pooja. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Nidhi Bisht and Nushrat Bharucha among others. Dream Girl is helmed by debut director Raaj Shaandilyaa and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Section 375: September 13

Starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda, Section 375 is a courtroom drama which deals with the Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. While Akshaye plays the defence lawyer of Rohan (Rahul Bhat) who is accused of raping Anjali (Meera Chopra), Richa Chadda presents Anjali’s case in court.

The Zoya Factor: September 20

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are coming together in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel The Zoya Factor. With cricket as its backdrop, the romantic comedy has Sonam playing the role of an advertising agent Zoya Singh Solanki who turns out to be the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during the World Cup. Dulquer will essay the role of Indian skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn’t believe in luck and superstitions.

Prasthanam: September 20

Sanjay Dutt is an ambitious politician in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Prasthanam. The movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: September 20

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol makes his Bollywood debut with romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film is directed by Sunny and is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd. It also stars Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar in pivotal roles.