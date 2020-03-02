Movies in March 2020: Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi

Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi will release in March 2020. Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium and Sooryavanshi will release in March 2020.

After an interesting mix of films like Love Aaj Kal, Malang, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in February, Bollywood promises an exciting month at the movies in March.

Here is a look at the Bollywood movies which will release in March 2020.

Baaghi 3

Releasing on: March 6

Tiger Shroff and Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor shared a still from Baaghi 3 song “Bhankas”. (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is returning with the third film in the hit Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3 will see his character Ronnie trying to save his elder brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) from terrorists in Syria. While the trailer promises an action-packed experience, it also leaves us with many questions. ‘Why Vikram who is a cop always calls out his brother’s name whenever in trouble?’, ‘What is Shraddha Kapoor doing in the war zone?’ and ‘How a country like Syria is after an Indian cop who went there only for some paperwork?’ We hope these questions get answered on March 6 when the film hits theaters.

Kaamyaab

Releasing on: March 6

Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal starrer Har Kisse Ke Hisse – Kaamyaab is a film that chronicles the struggles of character actors in Bollywood. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and was screened at several other film festivals like Festival du film d’Asie du Sud Paris, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Shanghai International Film Festival and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Angrezi Medium

Releasing on: March 13

Irrfan Khan is back! Well, whatever reason you may have to watch Angrezi Medium, for me, the sheer pleasure to watch this talented actor back on the 70mm screen is a reason enough to head to a theater. Angrezi Medium is the second film in the Hindi Medium franchise. It stars Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

The official description of the film reads, “A heartwarming and hilarious story of the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. A tale of unbreakable friendships and small-town obsessions with the ‘foreign’ dream. Angrezi Medium makes us realize that sometimes people may travel very far in search of answers that were always within them.”

Sooryavanshi

Releasing on: March 24

“Aa Rahi Hai Police!”

After Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to present his next character DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terrorism squad, in his upcoming film titled Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular role. Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) will join him in cameo appearances. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in the movie.

Sooryavanshi would be the first film to play 24×7 in Mumbai theaters, starting from March 24. The trailer of the film will release on March 2.

