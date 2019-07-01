Movies in July 2019: Super 30, Judgementall Hai Kya, The Lion King and others

Salman Khan’s Bharat, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 pulled the audience to theaters in the month of June. The three films, from different genres, intrigued the movie buffs who, in turn, made the month a profitable one for the Hindi film industry. Now, in July, we will get to watch some of the most-awaited films including Super 30 and Judgementall Hai Kya (earlier titled Mental Hai Kya). Here is a list of movies releasing in July 2019:

Malaal: July 5

The month will begin on a fresh note as Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal will make their Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Malaal. Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale and bankrolled by Bhansali, the movie will release in theaters on July 5. It will be interesting to see how Meezaan and Sharmin will fare in their first outing.

Super 30: July 12

The much-awaited release of the year, Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, will hit theaters on July 12. The film is based on the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar and his program ‘Super 30’ under which he coaches underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examinations. Apart from Hrithik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena, Amit Sadh and Nandish Singh among others.

The Lion King: July 19

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King is set in a jungle ruled by Mufasa. One day the future king Simba is born who idolises his father Mufasa. According to the official synopsis of the Disney film, “Scar, Mufasa’s brother and former heir to the throne has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.” The Lion King is releasing in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Arjun Patiala: July 26

Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma are all set to entertain cinephiles with their comedy-drama Arjun Patiala. The film, directed by Rohit Jugraj, has Sanon in the role of a crime reporter and Dosanjh and Sharma are seen as policemen. The quirky trailer of the film described it as a low budget film but packed with entertainment quotient. Arjun Patiala will face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya.

Judgementall Hai Kya: July 26

After being mired in controversies over its title and release date, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya (earlier titled Mental Hai Kya) will be out in theaters on July 26. Producer Ekta Kapoor had described it as, “a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality”. Judgementall Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and is helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi, who has directed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero. This is Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s second collaboration after 2013 hit drama Queen.