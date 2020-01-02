Movies in January 2020: Chhapaak, Panga, Tanhaji and more

Here is a list of movies releasing in January 2020. Here is a list of movies releasing in January 2020.

2019 proved to be a good year at the movies. Now, in 2020, Hindi filmmakers have plans to take the movie-watching experience a notch higher.

The year is starting with some interesting releases. Here is a list of Bollywood films releasing in January 2020.

Sab Kushal Mangal

Releasing on: January 3

Sab Kushal Mangal marks the silver screen debut of Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva Kishan. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Supriya Pathak, Satish Kaushik and Rakesh Bedi.

It is a story set in a small town of Jharkhand. Riva and Priyaank’s characters fall in love, but their love story gets a villain in Akshaye, who seems to be the local goon.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Releasing on: January 10

Bollywood’s fascination with historical dramas continues in 2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in 1670 when the Marathas fought the Mughals to get back the fort at Kondana. The film has Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare who fought Udaybhan, played by Saif Ali Khan. The Om Raut directorial also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi, Padmavati Rao as Jijamata and Kajol as Savitribai Malusare. The film is releasing in Marathi as well.

Chhapaak

Releasing on: January 10

For those who don’t like period dramas, there is Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak releasing on the same day as Tanhaji. The Deepika Padukone starrer is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Panga

Releasing on: January 24

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s much-awaited sports drama Panga will hit screens on January 24. The film follows the story of a retired national-level Kabaddi player (Kangana Ranaut) who is also a mother. She wants to make a comeback in the game but is busy with her household chores and job. But the support of her husband helps reignite her passion. Now, if she will play for Team India will be known when the film releases in theaters.

Street Dancer 3D

Releasing on: January 24

Panga will clash with Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer 3D at the box office. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shakti Mohan and many others star in what is being touted as “India’s biggest dance film”. Like the previous films in the series, expect many breathtaking dance-offs and don’t miss Prabhudheva recreating the magic of “Muqabla” in the movie.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Releasing on: January 31

This Saif Ali Khan starrer is the story of a man-child. Saif’s character here is reminiscent of Cocktail’s Gautam. Alongside Khan, the film also stars Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, who is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. The teaser of the film featured the recreated “Ole Ole”.

Happy Hardy Heer

Releasing on: January 31

Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film Happy Hardy Heer, which made headlines last year for its songs crooned by internet sensation Ranu Mandol, will hit theaters on January 31. The romantic comedy also stars Sonia Mann.

