Movies in February 2020: Shikara, Love Aaj Kal, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and more

2020 got a decent start at the movies. Films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak and Panga among more gave cinephiles a good time at the theaters. Well, that was just the beginning, the month of February has a lot more in store.

Malang

Releasing on: February 7

The Mohit Suri directorial stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu among others.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Mohit Suri directorial Malang is a romantic thriller. From the trailer, the movie seems to be a whodunit drama where all four lead characters appear to be killers.

Shikara

Releasing on: February 7

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to present the story of Kashmiri Pandits who had to migrate from their homes in the Valley between January and March 1990 to other parts of the country. The movie features Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead. Through the film, Chopra, a Kashmiri Pandit, wants to send the message, “the only thing to hate is hate.”

Hacked

Releasing on: February 7

Hina Khan makes her Bollywood debut with Hacked.

The fans of former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan are in for a treat this February as she makes her big-screen debut in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming stalker-thriller Hacked. As the title suggests, the film is the story of a girl Sameera (Hina) who is stalked by a nineteen-year-old boy (Rohan Shah). He is obsessed with her and plants cameras in her house. When Hina refuses to give in to his feelings, he turns into a cyberbully and creates havoc in her personal and professional life.

Love Aaj Kal

Releasing on: February 14

Imtiaz Ali is all set to bring the flavour of romance on silver screens this Valentine’s Day with his romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows how the definition of love has changed over the decade. Pritam has composed the music of the film. The film is the perfect pick for a romantic movie date.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

Releasing on: February 21

Vicky Kaushal in the poster of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films. The horror thriller features Kaushal in a never seen before avatar and Bhumi Pednekar plays the female lead. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will hit theaters on February 21.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Releasing on: February 21

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is 21 days away from theaters, and fans are already excited to witness it on the big screen. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie is the love story of a gay couple, played by Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar, and their struggle in dealing with their conservative families. The film is backed by a talented ensemble including Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy, Manurishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo and Neeraj Singh.

Thappad

Releasing on: February 28

Taapsee Pannu has once again collaborated with Anubhav Sinha for social drama Thappad. The two earlier worked together on 2018 release Mulk. Thappad deals with the subject of domestic violence and gender equality.

