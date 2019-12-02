Movies in December 2019: Panipat, Dabangg 3, Good Newwz and others

The month of December has an interesting lineup of movies. The month of December has an interesting lineup of movies.

With films like Mardaani 2, Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz among others releasing in December, the audience can expect to have a good time at the cinemas.

Mark your calendar as we list down all the Bollywood movies releasing in December 2019.

Panipat

Releasing on: December 6

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, period drama Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat between Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Afghan King Ahmad Shah Durrani. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Mir Sarwar and Zeenat Aman.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Releasing on: December 6

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are coming together in Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film presents a humorous take on infidelity. Abhinav (Kartik) falls in love with his secretary Tapasya (Ananya) and tells her that his wife Vedika (Bhumi) is having an affair. The trailer of Mudassar Aziz directorial has irked many with its martial rape joke. A couple of recreated songs have also not gone down well with music lovers. Now, if the movie will fare better will be known on December 6 when the film releases in theaters.

Mardaani 2

Releasing on: December 13

Rani Mukerji is donning the uniform again for Mardaani 2, the second installment of the Mardaani franchise. Its trailer gave away the plot of the movie. Mukerji plays a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy who is out to nab a rapist and a serial killer. The villain of the movie is described as “face of pure evil” by the makers. Gopi Puthran, who wrote the 2014 film Mardaani, has helmed Mardaani 2.

The Body

Releasing on: December 13

Murder mystery The Body, starring Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, is based on the 2012 Spanish film of the same name. It is directed by Jeethu Joseph who helmed the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Drishyam.

Dabangg 3

Releasing on: December 20

The third film in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 brings back Salman Khan on the celluloid in his most loved role of ‘Chulbul Robinhood Pandey’. The film, helmed by Prabhudheva, also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role of Rajjo in the movie. Kannada actor Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan are also a part of the film. And, if getting to see Salman on the silver screen is not enough motivation to go to the theaters, we must tell you he also shares the writing credits of Dabangg 3.

Good Newwz

Releasing on: December 27

Dharma Productions’ Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is set to tickle your funny bone this Christmas. The film is a comedy of errors revolving around two couples who opt for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Gul Makai

Releasing on: December 27

Directed by Amjad Khan, Gul Makai is based on the life of Malala Yousafzai. The film features Reem Shaikh as the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Divya Dutta as her mother and late actor Om Puri will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. The official synopsis of Gul Makai reads, “When Taliban took over heavenly Swat, Pakistan, and turned their lives into hell. They destroyed schools and terrorized people with multiple conservative rules. And then an 11years old girl stood up and started blogging in BBC Urdu, explaining their pain and struggle under Taliban rule and fearlessly make the world aware about the truth of terrorism suffocating their country slowly. She used Gul Makai as her pen name.”

