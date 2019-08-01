Movies in August 2019: Mission Mangal, Jabariya Jodi, Saaho and others

If you think you have had a good experience at the movies in 2019 with films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, Article 15, Super 30 and others, then there are a lot more films you can get excited about. The month of August comes with an interesting line up of Bollywood movies. Scroll to know more.

1. Khandaani Shafakhana: August 2

Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah, Annu Kapoor, Nadira Babbar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Priyansh Jora, Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy drama directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. In the film, Sonakshi aka Baby Bedi inherits a sex clinic from her uncle and tries to convince people to open up about their sexual health. She is seen trying the fight the stigma around the word ‘sex’ in the trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana. Singer-rapper Badshah is one of the highlights of the film as he showcases his acting chops in the movie.

2. Jabariya Jodi: August 9

Jabariya Jodi is a film based on the practice of kidnapping grooms in Bihar. The grooms are abducted by the bride’s family in order to avoid dowry. The film brings back the onscreen couple Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra who have earlier starred together in Hasee Toh Phasee. The trailer of the Prashant Singh directorial promises a lot of laughter with quirky one-liners. Co-produced by Balaji Telefilms, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjai Mishra and Javed Jaffrey.

3. Mission Mangal: August 15

Prepare to get drenched in patriotic fervour this Independence Day as Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal launches in theaters on August 15. Helmed by debut director Jagan Shakti, the film celebrates the contribution of female scientists in launching India’s mission to Mars in November 2013. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in the lead roles. Apart from showing how women balance work and home, the trailer of the film had a patriotic undertone throughout as it celebrated the intelligence of Indian scientists in putting a space probe in planet Mars’ orbit.

4. Batla House: August 15

Another apt watch for Independence Day is John Abraham’s Batla House. The official synopsis of the film reads, “An encounter that raised questions across the nation. Was it a cover-up or a real victory for the Delhi police? Eleven years later, the truth is revealed in #BatlaHouse.” Directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Rajesh Sharma and others. It will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal.

5. Saaho: August 30

The wait for fans of Prabhas got a little longer as the release of his much-anticipated actioner Saaho got postponed. Earlier scheduled as an Independence Day release, the film got pushed to August 30 owing to delay in the post-production work. Directed by Sujeeth, the film promises some high-octane action sequences. It will get a wide release in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Apart from Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others.

6. Chhichhore: August 30

Though we haven’t got to watch the teaser or trailer of Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chhichhhore, the film is being promoted as a “riveting story of today’s generation” by the makers. The poster of the film had Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor representing two generations. The tagline of the film reads, “Kutte ki dum, tedhi ki tedhi.”