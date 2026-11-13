Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband, producer Jayanta Mukherjee, dies in Mumbai

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband, film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, has died at their Mumbai residence. He died on Thursday, November 12, in his late 70s, after battling health issues for some time.

“He died last evening due to age-related issues at his residence in Khar,” BN Tiwari, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President, told PTI.

According to NDTV, Jayanta’s condition had deteriorated considerably in recent months. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but doctors advised the family to take him home. He died at around 5.30 pm, with Moushumi and their younger daughter by his side.

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Who was Jayanta Mukherjee?

Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of legendary singer and composer Hemant Kumar. Though he largely stayed away from the public eye, he was associated with the film and television industry as a producer. His film credits included Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan. Both Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke featured Moushumi in prominent roles. He was also associated with the television serial Talaash, which aired in 1992.

Jayanta also had an interest in music and worked in the music department of Biwi Aur Makan, following in the footsteps of his father, one of Indian cinema’s celebrated singer-composers.

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Moushumi Chatterjee married Jayanta Mukherjee at 15

Moushumi and Jayanta were married for more than five decades. The actor was just 15 when she tied the knot in 1972, shortly after making her acting debut with the Bengali film Balika Badhu. In interviews over the years, she has spoken about how the marriage came about and recalled that she was still in Class 10 when her engagement was fixed.

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In a conversation with NDTV, Moushumi recalled that her association with Jayanta’s family began through Balika Badhu, for which his father, legendary singer-composer Hemant Kumar, had composed the music. The two families became acquainted, and her aunt, to whom she was very close, expressed a wish to see her married while she was battling cancer.

Moushumi recalled that her father-in-law assured her aunt that the wedding would take place. “And within a month, the marriage took place,” she said. Looking back at how quickly things unfolded, the actor added, “Everything happened for a reason.”

In an earlier interview with Lehren, she also spoke about becoming a mother at 17. “At the age of 17, I became a mother. I got my own Mercedes,” she recalled, sharing how early motherhood and her acting career unfolded simultaneously.

After her wedding, Moushumi moved to Bombay and continued working in films. She went on to establish herself as one of the prominent actors of the 1970s and 1980s, appearing in films such as Anuraag, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Naina, Kacche Dhaage, Benaam, Manzil and Angoor. She also worked in Bengali cinema and later entered politics.

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Moushumi Chatterjee and Jayanta Mukherjee’s family

Moushumi and Jayanta had two daughters, Payal and Megha. Their elder daughter, Payal Mukherjee, died in December 2019 at the age of 45. She had reportedly been battling juvenile diabetes and had been in and out of hospitals since 2017. In 2018, Moushumi and Jayanta had approached the Bombay High Court seeking guardianship of Payal amid concerns about her health.

Their younger daughter, Megha Mukherjee, has also been associated with the entertainment industry, with appearances in films such as Radio, Ruslaan and Aisa Kyun Hota Hai.

Jayanta is survived by Moushumi and Megha.