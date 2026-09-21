Moushumi Chatterjee’s advice to daughter: ‘You have a boyfriend, don’t have to marry him’

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee achieved great success with her debut film, Balika Badhu. After its release in 1967, when she was a pre-teen (around 12-15 years old), Moushumi’s family arranged her marriage with Jayanta Mukherjee, son of the legendary composer-singer Hemant Kumar. The actor has often opened up about how marriage and motherhood happened quite early to her. At a recent event, Moushumi got candid about giving a major life advice to her daughter Megha Mukherjee.

During a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit at the Jagran Film Festival 2026, she called herself “progressive” and shared, “I tell my daughter ‘You can have a boyfriend, but you don’t have to marry that person’.”

The actor further requested the women in the audience to prioritise themselves. “You girls, be careful today. Be a little selfish and self-centered because the times have changed now. It’s written in Gita as well, ‘Parivartan sansaar ka niyam hai (Change is the only constant)’,” she said.

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Moushumi continued, “Change has happened now, and we have come forward as compared to older times. We teach our daughters to take care of their in-laws’ house, but we don’t teach our sons. We think that the woman has to do chores, it’s not a man’s job. Today, the younger generation is so stressed. They aren’t able to enjoy their life. They don’t have time for themselves.”

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She urged everyone to never repeat their mistakes and revealed following the same mantra in life. “Don’t do anything to prove to others. I have turned 70 now. Do what you like, but don’t go overboard. If you make a mistake once, don’t repeat it. I have also made mistakes in my life. But once I knew it was not done, I never repeated it. We are human beings, we have a conscience but we don’t analyse it.”

When Moushumi Chatterjee lost her elder daughter

Moushumi Chatterjee lost her elder daughter Payal in 2019, after a prolonged battle with diabetes, and spending two years in a coma before her death. In an earlier interview, the actor alleged that Payal’s husband and in-laws were negligent with her medical care, and prevented Moushumi from meeting her daughter. In fact, in 2018, the Anuraag actress had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, requesting to be appointed as Payal’s guardian.

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During an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit earlier, she shared, “I don’t think my husband has completely gotten over Payal’s death. I am also not over it. This vacuum will be there throughout our lives. We can’t get over this grief. When a child dies, nobody can get over that. Payal was very motherly to Megha (younger daughter) because they had an eight-year age gap. Sometimes he (husband Jayant) would get up in the night howling Payal’s name. These things you can’t explain with words.”