‘Moushumi Chatterjee would pinch me with her long nails, threw me on a bed without a mattress, I was hurt,’ recalls child actor 

Raju Shrestha, popularly known as Master Raju, was among the most recognisable child stars of his time, having shared screen space with Bollywood’s biggest names, including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jeetendra and Amitabh Bachchan. While he has fond memories of most of his co-stars, he recently recalled that he was “terrified” of working with Moushumi Chatterjee.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Master Raju, who began his career at the age of three in 1969, recalled his first collaboration with Moushumi in 1975. “If someone asks me who was the toughest to work with, I will say Moushumi Chatterjee. I never understood her as an actress in the first place. She never worked on her diction and delivered her lines with a Bengali accent. I never liked her,” he said. He was 9.