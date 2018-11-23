Moushumi Chatterjee moves Bombay HC seeking access to her comatose daughter

Yesteryear actor Moushumi Chatterjee Thursday approached the Bombay High Court seeking access to her comatose daughter and a direction to her son-in-law to let her attend to her daughter.

Senior counsel Beni Chatterjee, appearing for the actor, mentioned the petition before a division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and S V Kotwal. The bench posted it for hearing on Saturday. The court also directed Moushumi Chatterjee’s son-in-law, Dicky Mehta, to file his affidavit in response to the petition.

According to the actor’s petition, Dicky and Payal got married in 2010 after which Payal suffered from a serious illness. Last year, Payal was admitted to a hospital where her mother and family members met her and took care of her, the plea said.

A few months ago Mehta and his family got Payal, who is in a comatose state, discharged and have since been treating her at their residence in suburban Khar, it said.

The actor has claimed that, thereafter, neither she nor any of her family members have been allowed to meet Payal.