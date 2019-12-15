Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter passes away

Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal passed away on Thursday. (Photo: Express Archive) Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal passed away on Thursday. (Photo: Express Archive)

Yesteryear actor Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal has passed away. She was 45. According to family sources, Payal breathed her last on Thursday at the city-based Hinduja Hospital in Khar.

Payal was in coma for the past two years due to juvenile diabetes. She married businessman Dicky Sinha in 2010 and was in and out of hospital since April 2017.

Chatterjee and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee in 2018 moved the Bombay High Court requesting they be appointed the guardians of their daughter over Payal’s deteriorating health.

