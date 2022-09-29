scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Mouni Roy was ‘nervous’ to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra: ‘I fumbled’

During her first shot with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Mouni Roy 'fumbled' while delivering her lines.

mouni roy shah rukh khan brahmastraMouni Roy shot for Brahmastra with Shah Rukh Khan for 6-7 days.

Actor Mouni Roy, who grew to prominence due to her stint on Indian television, was recently seen playing the lead antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s passion project Brahmastra. She played the character of Junoon in the film which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan. But Mouni was nervous about sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, who had an extended cameo in the movie.

In Brahmastra, Shah Rukh plays Mohan Bhargava, a scientist and an important member of Brahmansh, who is guarding one of the pieces of the ancient Astra. His character wields the Vanarastra in the film.

During a recent interview, Mouni Roy described the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan as an “out-of-body experience”. She told IndiaToday.in, “I was so nervous on day one. In television, we’re used to memorizing a lot of lines, so I was ready. I prepped properly for the role knowing I was working with Shah Rukh Khan, literally and I was like yes, ‘I’m fully ready!’”

But it looks like nobody is ever ready to face the camera with Bollywood’s King Khan. During her first shot with Shah Rukh, Mouni ‘fumbled’ while delivering her lines. She continued, “I went on set and the first line I had to utter during the rehearsal take, I fumbled. I was so nervous. But then I guess you know, as an actor, like your time between that action and cut, that is when you are on your high end. And I knew that opportunities like this do not knock on your door every single day. So, I had to give it my all and I had to give him my 100%.”

Mouni Roy is likely to get more screen time in the second film in the Brahmastra franchise, titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 09:39:18 pm
