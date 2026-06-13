Mouni Roy calls out trolls questioning her sexual orientation: ‘My girlfriends are the best’

Weeks after announcing her separation from Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy has addressed the rumours surrounding her personal life, including speculation about her sexual orientation. The actress, who married Suraj in 2022 after knowing him for four years, parted ways with him in 2026. Their separation sparked several theories online, despite both Mouni and Suraj issuing statements about their separation.

During a conversation with Monika Sharma on her YouTube channel, Mouni was asked about the biggest rumour she had heard about herself in Bollywood. Without hesitation, she replied, “Oh, that I am gay.” Reflecting on the difficult period following her separation, Mouni said she felt fortunate to have a strong support system. “I feel very lucky that I have always had friends and family who have stood by me like a rock,” she said.

She particularly credited her female friends for helping her navigate challenging times. “I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life — the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best,” she shared. Mouni also spoke about the importance of self-reliance, saying, “Girls today should focus on financial and emotional stability. You have to be emotionally and financially independent.”

Describing her own journey, she added, “My life has been a roller-coaster ride. There have been struggles, good days, bad days. Sometimes you are very happy and at other times very sad. It is all part and parcel of life.”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (Source: Instagram/Mouni Roy) Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (Source: Instagram/Mouni Roy)

How did the rumours begin?

After Mouni and Suraj announced their separation through a joint Instagram statement, speculation around the reason behind their split quickly gained traction online.

The statement read: “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives through the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship.

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“After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.

“At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram) Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

‘There is no third party involved’

Despite the clarification, rumours continued to circulate, with several social media users attempting to link Mouni to other people. Suraj later issued a separate statement strongly condemning the speculation. He wrote: “Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved. Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.

“I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool, especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

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Mouni’s bond with her female friends

Mouni has often spoken publicly about the importance of her female friendships and regularly shares moments with her close circle on social media. Her friendship with fellow actor Disha Patani frequently makes headlines, with the two often featuring on each other’s Instagram profiles. On Saturday, Mouni wished Disha Patani on her birthday on social media.